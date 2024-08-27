The worrisome adventuresof a chicken named Houdini

I didn’t know anything about chickens when we moved to the country five decades ago.

Well, actually, during our early years at Cherrylane, we did have a rooster living in our front yard for a while.

We kept inheriting the adult versions of all the cute fluffy critters from our son Kelly’s preschool in Clarkston. When the babies grew up and summer came along, they all ended up at our house, because “you live in the country.”

This rooster was an imposing white Leghorn, Salty by name, who was almost as tall as my son and armed with sharp spurs on his legs.

But that’s another story.

My latest experience with chickens came in the wake of a disastrous wildfire that roared through the Clearwater and Potlatch River valleys in July.

Sparked by lightning and driven by high winds, the so-called Gwen Fire scorched more than 30,000 acres, forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes and closed U.S. Highway 12 for days. Our home was spared, but at least 25 homes were lost, including a neighboring trailer home tucked up the draw near the north end of the Cherrylane Bridge.

The inferno left a bomb scene of twisted metal, charred hulks of appliances, piles of rubble and the skeletons of two burned-out cars. The young couple who lived there were living in a motel. They lost everything.

But somehow her chickens survived.

The nearest neighbor spotted them wandering around in the blackened wasteland. It was August now, and the bench was baking hot. So we started taking water and kitchen scraps up to the chickens — 10 hens of all shapes and sizes and a handsome rooster with a golden cape.

My grandkids were visiting at the time and we would walk up to check on the chickens. They started right away naming them, of course, beginning with the rooster, whom they named Sparky.

“What should we do, Granny?” they asked me, recognizing the chickens’ precarious situation and uncertain future. I don’t know anything about chickens, I confessed. But I know women in the neighborhood who keep chickens and they will know what to do.

Their advice: You catch them, at night, when they are roosting. Then you can grab them right off their perches.

Well, this was clearly not something Granny would be doing. But thankfully, my intrepid chicken-keeping neighbor across the river, Kristy Kerby Anderson, volunteered. I just had to discover where they roosted. So I went at dusk to watch, and here came the flock, following Sparky to a grove of singed hackberry trees beside the road up the draw. A search with a flashlight into the trees revealed black forms hunched on many of the branches.

Now my job switched to holding up a cardboard box for Kristy to stuff the struggling, squawking, flapping chickens when she snatched them from their perches. We did this for several nights, keeping the captured chickens in a holding pen, until there was only one left. We named her Houdini, because Kristy tried three times on three different nights to catch her, only to come up with a few tail feathers. Each time she escaped, running up the road into the darkness.

One night we brought my three grandkids, each equipped with a headlamp and armed with a steelhead net. They lined up on the road as Kristy climbed up to Houdini’s perch, made a grab for her, and lost her again.

The image that sticks in my mind is the look on my grandkids’ faces, eyes wide, dumbfounded, steelhead nets still at the ready, as they watched Houdini dash right past them and into the night.