Local NewsNovember 10, 2024

This week’s meetings

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Recognition: Idaho Teacher of the Year and Idaho Superintendent of the Year.

Information: 2024 fall activity participation and achievements.

Proclamation: American Education Week and Education Support Professionals’ Day – action item.

Consider approving early graduation applications for high school seniors – action item.

Consider approving proposed revisions to the 2024-25 school calendar – action item.

Consider authorizing bid for purchase of three new school buses – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 8 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Second floor conference room of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to assist with additional funding toward transportation and air travel – action item.

Other meeting at Brammer Building:

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Agenda:

Webb Road Phase 2A bid opening.

Time: 7:30 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Emergency communications joint powers board.

911 coordinator report.

Upcoming projects.

Budget.

Employee incentive program.

LUMEN – MSA.

IPSCC – legislative changes.

ICRMP – board training – respect in the workplace – Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

SEL – additional expenses.

4th position expenses.

ECS contract for services.

Recognition Dave Taylor retirement – 2009-24.

Time: 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

LILBP projects/applications.

LHSIP projects/applications.

Webb Road Phase 2A.

George Creek.

Children pedestrian safety applications.

Tom Beall crossings project application.

Winter operations.

Department staffing.

Tammany Creek Road.

Time: 11 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Canvas of election results.

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or via Zoom.

Agenda:

Russ Pelleberg, public works director, adopting the annual road program, adopting the six-year transportation plan.

Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, Washington office of public defense agreement.

Notice of intent to not renew indigent defense agreement.

County coroner appointment. Lisa Webber officially assumes the role.

Asotin County Cemetery District

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Vineland Cemetery office, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Budget

Committee reports

Executive session

Discussion of damage to the cemetery on Nov. 5.

Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency

Time: Noon Tuesday

Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda:

Welch Comer presentation on Reimagine Downtown project.

Review of Allocation Area No. 7, downtown plan and projects.

Final reimbursements for Revenue Allocation Area No. 4, Main East Main.

Asotin County Public Facilities District

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Capital campaign updates from Layci Peer, future strategy.

Salary schedule recommendations.

2025 board schedule/calendar.

Business services manager position.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Award material bids.

Change November meeting date.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

Reports from city officials and staff.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Grantham Elementary School, room 20, 1253 Poplar St., or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

Special presentation math, mini lesson, math assessment data.

Certification of levy resolution 24-07 certification of 2025 excess property tax and resolution 24-08 certification of 2025 capital excess levy property taxes – action item.

Personnel pursuant to 42.30.110(1)(g) to review the performance of a public employee – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Committee reports.

Second reading of international residential code.

Second reading of uniform plumbing code.

Second reading of international property maintenance code.

Second reading of international mechanical code.

Second reading of international building code.

Second reading of Washington state energy code.

Second reading of international existing building code.

Second reading of building permit fees.

Second reading of amending Clarkston penal code.

STOP grant award.

Consideration of resolution of property tax levy.

Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Preliminary plat, Skyview Estates Phase IV, subdivision of about 22 acres south of Powers Avenue and east of 23rd Street into 39 lots – action item.

Zoning code amendment initiation involving recommendations of the comprehensive plan work plan development committee including addition of a requirement for an outdoor recreation area for multi-family development in residential and mixed-use zones, to add flexibility to uses allowed in the R-4 Zone, to decrease the maximum height in the R-4 Zone and add multi-family residential as a conditional use in the C-6 Zone – action item.

Zoning code amendment workshop for small lot development standards amendments – action item.

Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston

Agenda:

Update on needs for the training/community area.

Fire chief’s report.

Report on procedures for when equipment and manpower are requested to assist with wildfires by state agencies.

