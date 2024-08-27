This week’s meetings

Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency

Time: Noon Tuesday

Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda:

Welch Comer presentation on Reimagine Downtown project.

Review of Allocation Area No. 7, downtown plan and projects.

Final reimbursements for Revenue Allocation Area No. 4, Main East Main.

Asotin County Public Facilities District

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Capital campaign updates from Layci Peer, future strategy.

Salary schedule recommendations.

2025 board schedule/calendar.

Business services manager position.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Award material bids.

Change November meeting date.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

Reports from city officials and staff.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Grantham Elementary School, room 20, 1253 Poplar St., or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

Special presentation math, mini lesson, math assessment data.

Certification of levy resolution 24-07 certification of 2025 excess property tax and resolution 24-08 certification of 2025 capital excess levy property taxes – action item.

Personnel pursuant to 42.30.110(1)(g) to review the performance of a public employee – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Committee reports.

Second reading of international residential code.

Second reading of uniform plumbing code.

Second reading of international property maintenance code.

Second reading of international mechanical code.

Second reading of international building code.

Second reading of Washington state energy code.

Second reading of international existing building code.

Second reading of building permit fees.

Second reading of amending Clarkston penal code.

STOP grant award.

Consideration of resolution of property tax levy.

Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Preliminary plat, Skyview Estates Phase IV, subdivision of about 22 acres south of Powers Avenue and east of 23rd Street into 39 lots – action item.

Zoning code amendment initiation involving recommendations of the comprehensive plan work plan development committee including addition of a requirement for an outdoor recreation area for multi-family development in residential and mixed-use zones, to add flexibility to uses allowed in the R-4 Zone, to decrease the maximum height in the R-4 Zone and add multi-family residential as a conditional use in the C-6 Zone – action item.

Zoning code amendment workshop for small lot development standards amendments – action item.

Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston

Agenda:

Update on needs for the training/community area.

Fire chief’s report.

Report on procedures for when equipment and manpower are requested to assist with wildfires by state agencies.