This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Homeland Security grant agreement – action item.

Public hearing – declaring intent to vacate portion of Scenic Way.

Consideration of resolution adding preventing water wells language to quit claim deed – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving interlocal agreement with Fire District No. 1 on solar panels – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Emergency Management update.

Other meetings at Brammer Building

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution approving a local professional services agreement between Nez Perce County, Idaho Transportation Department, and J-U-B Engineers Inc. – action item.

Consideration of resolution adopting the city of Lewiston-Nez Perce County Emergency Operations Plan – action item.

Consideration of resolution authorizing a Local Rural Highway Investment Program (LRHIP) grant application for the purchase and installation of Retro-Reflective stop signs – action item.

Consideration of resolution authorizing Derrick Wilkinson as Nez Perce County Sheriff Deputy assigned to waterways to submit a Waterway’s Grant Application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving a contract for construction of a small project for the Arrow Highline Bridge Deck Replacement Project between Nez Perce County and A&R Construction Inc. – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion hearing – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.

Agenda:

Public comments on Asotin’s preliminary budget and the regular levy and EMS levy increase for 2025.

American Towers leave.

Consultant/contractor reports.

AWC scholarships.

Police report, Monte Renzelman.

City attorney report.

Fire department report, Shawn Balzer.

Planning commission report, Mercia Neace.

Committee/liaison reports.

Mayor’s report.

Consideration of ordinance fixing the assessed valuation of Asotin for the fiscal year of 2024 and adopting a budget for 2025 (first reading).

Consideration of resolution increasing the regular levy from previous year.

Consideration of a resolution increasing the regular EMS levy from previous year.

Consideration of an ordinance amending Asotin Municipal Code, Asotin City Park Rules and Regulations (first reading).

Consideration of a resolution revising rental fees and regulations.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval.

Award material bids.

Resolution adopting 2025 budget.

Resolutions adopting 2025 water and sewer rates.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Lewiston City Council