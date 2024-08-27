Sections
Local NewsNovember 24, 2024

This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Homeland Security grant agreement – action item.

Public hearing – declaring intent to vacate portion of Scenic Way.

Consideration of resolution adding preventing water wells language to quit claim deed – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving interlocal agreement with Fire District No. 1 on solar panels – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Emergency Management update.

Other meetings at Brammer Building

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution approving a local professional services agreement between Nez Perce County, Idaho Transportation Department, and J-U-B Engineers Inc. – action item.

Consideration of resolution adopting the city of Lewiston-Nez Perce County Emergency Operations Plan – action item.

Consideration of resolution authorizing a Local Rural Highway Investment Program (LRHIP) grant application for the purchase and installation of Retro-Reflective stop signs – action item.

Consideration of resolution authorizing Derrick Wilkinson as Nez Perce County Sheriff Deputy assigned to waterways to submit a Waterway’s Grant Application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving a contract for construction of a small project for the Arrow Highline Bridge Deck Replacement Project between Nez Perce County and A&R Construction Inc. – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion hearing – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.

Agenda:

Public comments on Asotin’s preliminary budget and the regular levy and EMS levy increase for 2025.

American Towers leave.

Consultant/contractor reports.

AWC scholarships.

Police report, Monte Renzelman.

City attorney report.

Fire department report, Shawn Balzer.

Planning commission report, Mercia Neace.

Committee/liaison reports.

Mayor’s report.

Consideration of ordinance fixing the assessed valuation of Asotin for the fiscal year of 2024 and adopting a budget for 2025 (first reading).

Consideration of resolution increasing the regular levy from previous year.

Consideration of a resolution increasing the regular EMS levy from previous year.

Consideration of an ordinance amending Asotin Municipal Code, Asotin City Park Rules and Regulations (first reading).

Consideration of a resolution revising rental fees and regulations.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval.

Award material bids.

Resolution adopting 2025 budget.

Resolutions adopting 2025 water and sewer rates.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Public hearing on proposed zone change to rezone the east 44 feet of 132 Thain Road from Community Commercial to Medium Density Residential.

First reading of ordinance to implement city council’s decision declaring that certain property be removed from Community Commercial Zone and changed to Medium Density Residential – action item.

Consideration of approving Lewiston Fire Department’s 2025 renewal of its Certificate of Compliance to provide emergency and nonemergency ambulance transport services within city limits – action item.

Consideration of approving the Skyview Estates Phase IV preliminary plat, which proposes to subdivide approximately 22.11 acres of property, located south of Powers Avenue, and east of 23rd Street, into 39 lots – action item.

Consideration of whether to accept jurisdiction of the appeal filed by Linda Glines regarding the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision on traditional housing village at 2207 E. Main St., in which case the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision shall be final, or hold a public hearing regarding such appeal – action item.

Consideration of the Fire Prevention and Protection Services Agreement between Federal Cartridge Company, doing business as CCI/Speer, and the city of Lewiston – action item.

Consideration of 2023 Lewiston ADA Transition Plan Annual Report – action item.

Consideration of public water utility and access easement from LFOD, LLC to the city of Lewiston – action item.

Consideration of approving the July 2024 “Thain Road Corridor and Access Study” drafted by Kittelson & Associates – action item.

Consideration of awarding Wastewater System Master Plan Update Professional Services Agreement to Keller Associates Inc., in an amount not to exceed $462,700 – action item.

Consideration of implementing the city council’s decision in to annex land into the Lewiston city limits – action item.

Consideration of implementing the city council’s decision amending the Future Land Use Maps in Chapter 4 of Lewiston’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan – action item.

Second, third readings and possible approval of city council’s decision declaring that certain newly-annexed real property be included in the city of Lewiston Community Commercial Zone – action item.

Second, third readings and possible approval of amending Lewiston City Code to update the City of Lewiston Area of City Impact boundary map – action item.

Consideration of approval of the Reasoned Statement of Relevant Criteria and Standards – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

Clarkston High School Student Spotlight: Updates and highlights from CHS.

Discussion Dennis Lenz, director district area 3, school board resignation.

Reports levy review.

Consideration of Dennis Lenz, director district area 3, school board resignation – action item.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Discussion and possible action on the approval of the personnel reports – action item.

Discussion and possible action on the approval of the 2024-25 high capable plan – action item.

2026-2029 EP&O levy and 2026-29 capital projects levy discussion.

Discussion and possible action on resolution for the approval of the 2026-29 EO&P levy capital projects levy – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Public hearing on 2025 preliminary budget.

Audit report on current bills.

Public Works report.

Outside organizations report.

Asotin County Cemetery District 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston

Agenda:

Signing of vouchers.

Wreaths Across America, Connie Collier.

Committee reports.

Executive session, RCW 42.30.110 (1), Columbarium.

Arrow Junction Fire Protection District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: AJFPD Fire Station, 24700 Hewett Road, Lapwai

Agenda:

Financial review.

Annexation and subscriptions.

Vehicle and equipment needs and schedules.

Training needs.

