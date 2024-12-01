This week’s meetings

Agenda:

Executive session.

Time: 11:30 a.m. Monday

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution entering county into Local Children Pedestrian Crossing Project – action item.

Consideration of resolution accepting an Emergency Management Performance Grant award for FY24 in the amount of $53,820.72 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.

Consideration of resolution executing an agreement accepting a State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) Grant Award FY2024 in the amount of $63,551.30 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.

First reading of ordinance enacting amendments to the Nez Perce County Land Development Code.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Final Main Street update – action item.

Discussion of possible changes to city code involving the use of shipping containers as buildings – action item.

Opioid settlement funding task force – action item.

Engineering development code updates to align with the Americans with Disabilities Act – action item.

Assigned building fund update including review of appropriations, council-approved projects and updates on project costs – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion hearing – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.