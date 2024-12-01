Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 1, 2024

This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Conditional use permit for Les and Sandra Harmon, 1483 Maple St., Unit #6 – action item.

Short plate, Fortney Addition, 2344 19th St. – action item.

2024 budget amendments public hearing.

2024 revenue sources, property tax, public hearing.

2025 budget public hearing.

Consideration of resolution certifying the amount of taxes levied upon Asotin County property owners in 2024 for collection in 2025 – action item.

Amendment to intergovernmental agreement between Secretary of State and Asotin County – action item.

Consideration of resolution declaring intent to vacate portion of right of way at Scenic Way – action item.

Agreement for medical examiner services with Spokane County – action item.

Service contract between fair board and Asotin Livestock Sale Committee – action item.

WDFW letter of support for Cougar Creek land exchange – action item.

WDFD letter of support for purchase of former Headgate Park – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Other meetings at Brammer Building

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Winter magnesium chloride bid opening.

Time: 10:30 a.m. Monday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Agenda:

Executive session.

Time: 11:30 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Executive session.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution entering county into Local Children Pedestrian Crossing Project – action item.

Consideration of resolution accepting an Emergency Management Performance Grant award for FY24 in the amount of $53,820.72 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.

Consideration of resolution executing an agreement accepting a State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) Grant Award FY2024 in the amount of $63,551.30 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.

First reading of ordinance enacting amendments to the Nez Perce County Land Development Code.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Final Main Street update – action item.

Discussion of possible changes to city code involving the use of shipping containers as buildings – action item.

Opioid settlement funding task force – action item.

Engineering development code updates to align with the Americans with Disabilities Act – action item.

Assigned building fund update including review of appropriations, council-approved projects and updates on project costs – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.

Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion hearing – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Related
Local NewsDec. 1
Area Support Groups
Local NewsDec. 1
Orofino Airport Master Plan now in draft stage with preferre...
Local NewsDec. 1
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Local NewsDec. 1
Riggins man dies in wreck near White Bird
Related
Keeping it local: Christmas shoppers embrace Small Business Saturday in downtown Moscow
Local NewsDec. 1
Keeping it local: Christmas shoppers embrace Small Business Saturday in downtown Moscow
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Local NewsNov. 30
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Holiday buyers going plaid
Local NewsNov. 30
Holiday buyers going plaid
Lapwai building career technical center
Local NewsNov. 30
Lapwai building career technical center
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 29
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy