This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Conditional use permit for Les and Sandra Harmon, 1483 Maple St., Unit #6 – action item.
Short plate, Fortney Addition, 2344 19th St. – action item.
2024 budget amendments public hearing.
2024 revenue sources, property tax, public hearing.
2025 budget public hearing.
Consideration of resolution certifying the amount of taxes levied upon Asotin County property owners in 2024 for collection in 2025 – action item.
Amendment to intergovernmental agreement between Secretary of State and Asotin County – action item.
Consideration of resolution declaring intent to vacate portion of right of way at Scenic Way – action item.
Agreement for medical examiner services with Spokane County – action item.
Service contract between fair board and Asotin Livestock Sale Committee – action item.
WDFW letter of support for Cougar Creek land exchange – action item.
WDFD letter of support for purchase of former Headgate Park – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Other meetings at Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Winter magnesium chloride bid opening.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Executive session.
Time: 11:30 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Executive session.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution entering county into Local Children Pedestrian Crossing Project – action item.
Consideration of resolution accepting an Emergency Management Performance Grant award for FY24 in the amount of $53,820.72 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.
Consideration of resolution executing an agreement accepting a State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) Grant Award FY2024 in the amount of $63,551.30 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.
First reading of ordinance enacting amendments to the Nez Perce County Land Development Code.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Final Main Street update – action item.
Discussion of possible changes to city code involving the use of shipping containers as buildings – action item.
Opioid settlement funding task force – action item.
Engineering development code updates to align with the Americans with Disabilities Act – action item.
Assigned building fund update including review of appropriations, council-approved projects and updates on project costs – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Convene executive session to conduct a student hearing pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.
Order of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsion hearing – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.