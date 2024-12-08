This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Warranty chip seal bid opening.

Other meetings at second floor of Brammer Building

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution approving a solid waste disposal renewal contract agreement with Sunshine Disposal & Recycling, also known as Sanitary Disposal Inc. – action item.

Consideration of resolution accepting a bid for the 2024-2025 winter magnesium chloride supply contract for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.

Second reading of Ordinance No. 117 amending and enacting in title 110, (Article III, Section 110.12.370), (Article IV, Section 110.12.540 and Section 110.12.550), (Article V, Section 110.12.710 and Section 110.12.720), (Article X, Section 110.12.1460), and (Article IX, Section 110.12.1300) of the Nez Perce County Land Development Code – action item.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Consideration of a request for a prorated tax cancellation for Habitat for Humanity.

Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

LILBP projects/applications.

LHSIP projects/applications.

Webb Road Phase 2A.

Children pedestrian safety applications.

Department updates.

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Consideration of a request to waive the subdivision platting requirement to divide an existing parcel into two separate parcels, 2727 Powers Ave. – Todd Cleveland, applicant.

Time: 9 a.m. Friday

Agenda:

Executive session.

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.

Agenda:

Short Plat 24-22, Florence Lane 2 Short Plat for Ron Nugen, 2021 Marylin Way – action item.

Long Plat 24-23, Ohana ‘Aina Subdivision for Beau Duman, 1928 13th St. – action item.

Conditional Use Permit 24-25 for Jordan Peters, 2645 St. Helens Court – action item.

Washington Traffic Safety Commission interagency agreement – action item.

Consideration of resolution amending operating budget – action item.

Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for current expense and county road – action item.

Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for flood control district – action item.

Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for rural EMS – action item.

Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for aquatic CTR bond repayment FYE 2025 – action item.

Consideration of resolution authorizing levy shift from county road to current expense for FYE 2025 – action item.

Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for mental health/veterans relief funds – action item.

Consideration of resolution adopting the Asotin County budget for year ending 12/31/2025 – action item.

Consideration of resolution appointing a county coroner – action item.

Consideration of resolution establishing a current expense fund, coroner – action item.

Consideration of resolution authorizing the 2025 maintenance and operation budget pursuant to interlocal juvenile detention facility agreement, Martin Hall – action item.

Indigent defense contract, Nick Ward – action item.

Memorandum of understanding – corrections office guild shift rotations – action item.

Amendment #1 to the food service agreement, Summit Food Service, LLC – action item.

Veterans Advisory Board appointment recommendation – action item.

Port of Clarkston

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Amendment for design consulting with Keller Associates.

2025 election of commission officers – action item.

On-call surveying amendment – action item.

2025 calendar and events.

Consideration of resolution approving purchase of real property – action item.

Executive session.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

American Towers lease under old business.

Ordinance on adjusting assessed valuation of city property, second reading.

Ordinance amending city parks rules and regulations, second reading.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda: