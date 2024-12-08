This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Warranty chip seal bid opening.
Other meetings at second floor of Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution approving a solid waste disposal renewal contract agreement with Sunshine Disposal & Recycling, also known as Sanitary Disposal Inc. – action item.
Consideration of resolution accepting a bid for the 2024-2025 winter magnesium chloride supply contract for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.
Second reading of Ordinance No. 117 amending and enacting in title 110, (Article III, Section 110.12.370), (Article IV, Section 110.12.540 and Section 110.12.550), (Article V, Section 110.12.710 and Section 110.12.720), (Article X, Section 110.12.1460), and (Article IX, Section 110.12.1300) of the Nez Perce County Land Development Code – action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Consideration of a request for a prorated tax cancellation for Habitat for Humanity.
Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
LILBP projects/applications.
LHSIP projects/applications.
Webb Road Phase 2A.
Children pedestrian safety applications.
Department updates.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Consideration of a request to waive the subdivision platting requirement to divide an existing parcel into two separate parcels, 2727 Powers Ave. – Todd Cleveland, applicant.
Time: 9 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Executive session.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Short Plat 24-22, Florence Lane 2 Short Plat for Ron Nugen, 2021 Marylin Way – action item.
Long Plat 24-23, Ohana ‘Aina Subdivision for Beau Duman, 1928 13th St. – action item.
Conditional Use Permit 24-25 for Jordan Peters, 2645 St. Helens Court – action item.
Washington Traffic Safety Commission interagency agreement – action item.
Consideration of resolution amending operating budget – action item.
Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for current expense and county road – action item.
Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for flood control district – action item.
Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for rural EMS – action item.
Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for aquatic CTR bond repayment FYE 2025 – action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing levy shift from county road to current expense for FYE 2025 – action item.
Consideration of resolution directing assessor to set levies for mental health/veterans relief funds – action item.
Consideration of resolution adopting the Asotin County budget for year ending 12/31/2025 – action item.
Consideration of resolution appointing a county coroner – action item.
Consideration of resolution establishing a current expense fund, coroner – action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing the 2025 maintenance and operation budget pursuant to interlocal juvenile detention facility agreement, Martin Hall – action item.
Indigent defense contract, Nick Ward – action item.
Memorandum of understanding – corrections office guild shift rotations – action item.
Amendment #1 to the food service agreement, Summit Food Service, LLC – action item.
Veterans Advisory Board appointment recommendation – action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Amendment for design consulting with Keller Associates.
2025 election of commission officers – action item.
On-call surveying amendment – action item.
2025 calendar and events.
Consideration of resolution approving purchase of real property – action item.
Executive session.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
American Towers lease under old business.
Ordinance on adjusting assessed valuation of city property, second reading.
Ordinance amending city parks rules and regulations, second reading.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Recognition and pinning for the promotion of Engineer Ryan Humphrey to the rank of captain and firefighter Henry Funk to the rank of engineer.
Consideration of price proposal by Braun Northwest for an ambulance in the amount of $277,805 – action item.
Decision on 2024 city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County emergency operations plan – action item.
State-local agreement for Eighth Street safety improvements between city of Lewiston and Idaho Transportation Department – action item.
Second supplemental agreement for professional services with Horrocks Engineers and Idaho Transportation Department for Snake River Avenue from Southway Bridge to 11th Avenue – action item.
Change order in the amount of $74,190 with Crea Construction for the Lewiston wastewater treatment plant waterline extension – action item.
Task orders with J-U-B Engineers for wastewater collection system improvements – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for purchase of three new school buses – action item.
Consider approving new course proposals at Lewiston High School, Tammany High School and DeAtley Career Technical Center – action item.
Consider approving Valley Vision sponsorship – action item.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of network equipment, network cabling and installation at DeAtley Career Technical Center – action item.
Consider approving application for alternative authorization endorsement from the certification/professional standards commission, State Department of Education – action item.
Consider approving reduction of contract for certified employee – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642
Agenda:
Consideration of second reading and adoption of policy 3122 unexcused absences – action item.
First reading of policy 1250 students on governing boards – action items.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Stormwater agreement.
Interagency agreement.
Memorandum of participation in FIIRE Program.
Asotin County Health District agreement.
Engagement letter with Teresa D. Johnson CPA.
Contract for tourism services with Visit LC Valley.
Contract for services/interlocal agreement – Asotin County Public Facilities District.
Valley Vision agreement.
City Hall janitorial services, Becki Hough.
Police Department janitorial services, Lori Leavitt.
Consideration of amending CMC 17.21 fencing.
Consideration of sanitation rates, first reading.
Consideration of 2024 budget amendment, first reading.
Consideration of 2025 budget, first reading.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Committee report.
Columbarium discussion and revised code of Washington, RCW 42.30.110.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Reports from Jessica West, aquatics manager, and Scott Stoll, aquatics director.
Nick Hardin, reports on solar project and spring event.
Resolution adopting 2025 salary schedule.
Resolution adopting 2025 fiscal budget.
Asotin County Public Utilities District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Award bid for onsite chlorine generator.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, second floor, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public Hearing for zoning code amendment that would add a requirement for an outdoor recreation area to be provided for multi-family development in residential and mixed-use zones, to add flexibility to uses permitted in the R-4 Zone, to decrease the maximum allowable building height in the R-4 Zone, and to add multi-family residential as a conditional use in the C-6 Zone – action item.
Consideration of small lot development standards amendments to eliminate certain design standards from Lewiston City Code Sec 37-33, Small lot or zero lot line development – action item.
Initiation of zoning code amendment implementing a reduction in minimum required off-street parking spaces required and a maximum number of off-street parking spaces allowed for all land uses – action item.
Initiation of zoning district boundary change that would rezone currently zoned R2 and R2A properties to R3 and R4 along the 21st Street and Thain Road corridors and in and near the Sunset Neighborhood – action item.