This week’s meetings

Consideration of protocol for approving construction plans and subdivions – action item.

Consideration of approving Canyon Crest West Addition phase 1A construction plans – action item.

Consideration of approving Tammany Vista construction plans – action item.

Consideration of proposed 2.5% increase in monthly user charges commencing Jan. 1, 2025, and consideration of resolution regarding proposed increase – action item.

Joint feasibility study update, review and and consideration of study – action item.

Employee wage review, discussion and consideration of proposed wage increases – action item.

Consideration of resolution revising policies and procedures manual – action item.