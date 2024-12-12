Sections
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

This week’s meetings

This meeting was inadvertently omitted from Sunday’s edition.

Central Orchards Sewer District

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

Public hearing on petition for annexation by Marcia G. Eberhardt for property at 2011 Powers Drive – action item.

Consideration of protocol for approving construction plans and subdivions – action item.

Consideration of approving Canyon Crest West Addition phase 1A construction plans – action item.

Consideration of approving Tammany Vista construction plans – action item.

Consideration of proposed 2.5% increase in monthly user charges commencing Jan. 1, 2025, and consideration of resolution regarding proposed increase – action item.

Joint feasibility study update, review and and consideration of study – action item.

Employee wage review, discussion and consideration of proposed wage increases – action item.

Consideration of resolution revising policies and procedures manual – action item.

