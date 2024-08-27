Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 15, 2024

This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Executive session.

Other commission meetings at the Courthouse Annex

Time: 6 p.m.

Agenda:

Executive session.

Short Plat 24022, Florence Lane 2 short plat for Ron Nugen, 2021 Marylin Way – action.

Amendment of solicitation, modification of contract – action item.

Letter of support for BEAD Project area grant application – action.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Bid for the 2025 warranty chip seal coat project for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.

Appointment of Brian Steele to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.

Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a request to waive administrative land division requirements to create a residential parcel and two additional parcels in a forest zone for property adjacent to Webb Ridge Road – action item.

Task order no. 5 for the Webb Road phase 2a project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.

Purchase of one 2025 Ford F-550 XL four-wheel drive supercab from Mountain Home Auto Ranch – action item.

Authorization of Nez Perce County Auditor’s office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho code -action item.

Approval of requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses for the following Lewiston businesses: Mandarin Pine Restaurant, Koi Japanese Steakhouse, Hot Shots Espresso, The Mango Tree, Wrangler, Pals, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, Brava’s & Brock’s, two locations of A & B Foods, three locations of Neighborhood Market, Bryden Xpress Mart, Main Street Grill, Zany Graze Restaurant, Southway Pizzeria, Mystic Cafe, Neighbors Market A-1 Market & Gas and Clearwater Canyon Cellars – action item.

Third reading of ordinance involving land development code – action item.

Stagecoach Road gate closure from Dec. 16 through Feb. 28 due to road conditions and increased construction vehicle traffic with an Avista project, subject to change based on weather and road conditions – action item.

Other commission agendas for the second floor of the Brammer building:

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Update on fiber project with Idaho County.

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Webb Road Phase 2A bid opening.

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Sheriff’s office update including report on microwave build.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Request from applicant Steve Buchanan for 34874 Waha Road to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel.

Agriculture protection area commission creation ordinance review.

Floodplain issues update.

Planning and zoning update.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Discussion and possible action on the approval of the personnel report – action item.

Discussion and possible action on VEBA – action item.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

District manager update, including reports on irrigation and capital projects.

Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.

Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives, 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.

Increase of daily per diem rate for food allowance – action item.

Executive session for potential litigation.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board

Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Board vacancy in 2025 update.

Discussion of United flights.

Work order for development of permit for stormwater and spill prevention – action item.

Executive session for potential litigation.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Public hearing on resolution that would reinstate and amend fees including increases of

more than 5% for black and white copies and annual fees for out of service library cards.

City of Lewiston council report.

Library Foundation report.

Review of statistical report.

Approval of statement of expenses.

Committee reports.

Director’s report.

Consideration of resolution restating and amending various fees at the Lewiston City

Library – action item.

Public art policy display and donation – action item.

Board of Trustees bylaws update – action item.

Lewiston City Library Art Committee bylaws – action item.

Executive session – action item.

Asotin County Cemetery District 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. Friday

Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher signing.

Related
Local NewsDec. 15
Regional News Roundup: M-D school district bans cell phones/...
Local NewsDec. 15
Send the Tribune your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 15
Up Front: Secret prize inside: Merry Christmas from the Trib...
Local NewsDec. 15
Idaho’s employers, workers brace for Trump immigration polic...
Related
The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system
Local NewsDec. 15
The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsDec. 15
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Whitman County reports 85 cases of pertussis
Local NewsDec. 15
Whitman County reports 85 cases of pertussis
UPDATED AT 11:54 A.M.: Eck leaving Vandals to become coach at New Mexico
Local NewsDec. 14
UPDATED AT 11:54 A.M.: Eck leaving Vandals to become coach at New Mexico
Rivaura persists despite a year of tribulations
Local NewsDec. 14
Rivaura persists despite a year of tribulations
Man pleads guilty after high-speed chase
Local NewsDec. 14
Man pleads guilty after high-speed chase
United fights to Denver end this winter
Local NewsDec. 14
United fights to Denver end this winter
Helping kids through hands-on learning
Local NewsDec. 14
Helping kids through hands-on learning
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy