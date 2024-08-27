This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Executive session.

Other commission meetings at the Courthouse Annex

Time: 6 p.m.

Agenda:

Executive session.

Short Plat 24022, Florence Lane 2 short plat for Ron Nugen, 2021 Marylin Way – action.

Amendment of solicitation, modification of contract – action item.

Letter of support for BEAD Project area grant application – action.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Bid for the 2025 warranty chip seal coat project for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.

Appointment of Brian Steele to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.

Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a request to waive administrative land division requirements to create a residential parcel and two additional parcels in a forest zone for property adjacent to Webb Ridge Road – action item.

Task order no. 5 for the Webb Road phase 2a project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.

Purchase of one 2025 Ford F-550 XL four-wheel drive supercab from Mountain Home Auto Ranch – action item.

Authorization of Nez Perce County Auditor’s office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho code -action item.

Approval of requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses for the following Lewiston businesses: Mandarin Pine Restaurant, Koi Japanese Steakhouse, Hot Shots Espresso, The Mango Tree, Wrangler, Pals, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, Brava’s & Brock’s, two locations of A & B Foods, three locations of Neighborhood Market, Bryden Xpress Mart, Main Street Grill, Zany Graze Restaurant, Southway Pizzeria, Mystic Cafe, Neighbors Market A-1 Market & Gas and Clearwater Canyon Cellars – action item.

Third reading of ordinance involving land development code – action item.

Stagecoach Road gate closure from Dec. 16 through Feb. 28 due to road conditions and increased construction vehicle traffic with an Avista project, subject to change based on weather and road conditions – action item.

Other commission agendas for the second floor of the Brammer building:

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Update on fiber project with Idaho County.

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Webb Road Phase 2A bid opening.

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Sheriff’s office update including report on microwave build.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Request from applicant Steve Buchanan for 34874 Waha Road to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel.

Agriculture protection area commission creation ordinance review.

Floodplain issues update.

Planning and zoning update.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Asotin-Anatone School Board