This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Executive session.
Other commission meetings at the Courthouse Annex
Time: 6 p.m.
Agenda:
Executive session.
Short Plat 24022, Florence Lane 2 short plat for Ron Nugen, 2021 Marylin Way – action.
Amendment of solicitation, modification of contract – action item.
Letter of support for BEAD Project area grant application – action.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Bid for the 2025 warranty chip seal coat project for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.
Appointment of Brian Steele to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.
Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a request to waive administrative land division requirements to create a residential parcel and two additional parcels in a forest zone for property adjacent to Webb Ridge Road – action item.
Task order no. 5 for the Webb Road phase 2a project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.
Purchase of one 2025 Ford F-550 XL four-wheel drive supercab from Mountain Home Auto Ranch – action item.
Authorization of Nez Perce County Auditor’s office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho code -action item.
Approval of requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses for the following Lewiston businesses: Mandarin Pine Restaurant, Koi Japanese Steakhouse, Hot Shots Espresso, The Mango Tree, Wrangler, Pals, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, Brava’s & Brock’s, two locations of A & B Foods, three locations of Neighborhood Market, Bryden Xpress Mart, Main Street Grill, Zany Graze Restaurant, Southway Pizzeria, Mystic Cafe, Neighbors Market A-1 Market & Gas and Clearwater Canyon Cellars – action item.
Third reading of ordinance involving land development code – action item.
Stagecoach Road gate closure from Dec. 16 through Feb. 28 due to road conditions and increased construction vehicle traffic with an Avista project, subject to change based on weather and road conditions – action item.
Other commission agendas for the second floor of the Brammer building:
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Update on fiber project with Idaho County.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Webb Road Phase 2A bid opening.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update including report on microwave build.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Request from applicant Steve Buchanan for 34874 Waha Road to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel.
Agriculture protection area commission creation ordinance review.
Floodplain issues update.
Planning and zoning update.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action on the approval of the personnel report – action item.
Discussion and possible action on VEBA – action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
District manager update, including reports on irrigation and capital projects.
Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.
Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives, 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.
Increase of daily per diem rate for food allowance – action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Board vacancy in 2025 update.
Discussion of United flights.
Work order for development of permit for stormwater and spill prevention – action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on resolution that would reinstate and amend fees including increases of
more than 5% for black and white copies and annual fees for out of service library cards.
City of Lewiston council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of statement of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Consideration of resolution restating and amending various fees at the Lewiston City
Library – action item.
Public art policy display and donation – action item.
Board of Trustees bylaws update – action item.
Lewiston City Library Art Committee bylaws – action item.
Executive session – action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District 1
Time: 9:30 a.m. Friday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.