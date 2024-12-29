Sections
Local NewsDecember 29, 2024

This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Lisa Webber, office manager/coroner, permission to enter contract with outside counsel for appellant cases – action item.

Webber, interlocal agreement between Garfield and Asotin counties for coroner services – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Oil and diesel exhaust fluid bid opening.

Other meetings at second floor of Brammer Building

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

FEMA project update with Nez Perce Soil & Conservation District.

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Justice Services update: Detention update, census, staffing, probation, clinical, other administrative business.

Executive session.

Meeting at main floor of Brammer Building

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Consideration of a resolution providing for the determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.

Consideration of a resolution approving a Pole License Agreement for Wireline Attachments with Avista Corporation – action item.

Consideration of a resolution accepting a bid for the Nez Perce County Project, Webb Road Phase 2A — action item.

Consideration of a resolution accepting an amendment to the Professional Services Agreement between Nez Perce County and Lombard Conrad Architects – action item.

Consideration of a resolution approving the replat of Lot 9, Block 2, of River-Pointe Estates Subdivision – action item.

Consideration of a resolution to approve Nez Perce County, State of Idaho, requests for Retail Alcohol Beverage Licenses for these businesses: Stinker Stores #34, Stinker Stores #42, Stinker Stores #112, Stinker Stores #36, Maverik #457, Downtown Bourbon, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Canyon Inn, Hops & Vines, Coleman Oil – Thain Chevron, Coleman Oil – 21st Street, Coleman Oil – Southway 76, Coleman Oil – North Lewiston Dyna Mart, Wooden Nickel – action item.

First reading of ordinance amending and enacting in Title 114, Subpart B of the Nez Perce County Land Development Code – action item.

