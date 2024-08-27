This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Amendment No. 2 to Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs contract – action item.

Committee reports.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Approval of requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses for the following businesses: Hampton Inn, Vig’s Health Food & Supplement, Liberty Mart North, Liberty Mart, One Stop Mart, Drovers Run at Jacques Spur, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Locker Room III, Timber Inn, Seasons Bistro, Larry’s Food & Deli, Circle K, El Sombrero Restaurant IV, El Sombrero Restaurant, The Zoo, Jollymore’s – action item.

Second reading of ordinance that would amend and enact Title 114, Subpart B of the Nez Perce County Land Development Code.

Other meetings at Brammer Building

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

FEMA project update with Nez Perce Soil & Conservation District.

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Roof update.

Project updates.

2025 budget update.

The Friends of the Nez Perce County Fair update.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Bi-Weekly courthouse update.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Consideration of application for zone change by Chris Clark to rezone the east 43 feet (approximately) of 132 Thain Road from Community Commercial (C-3) to Medium Density Residential (R-3) – action item.

Consideration of approving 2025 Nez Perce County Emergency Operations Plan and authorizing the mayor to sign the plan – action item.

Consideration of applications for city council vacancy, and Mayor Dan Johnson’s potential nomination to fill the vacancy through December 2025 – action item.

Discussion and direction to staff on the proposed amended shipping container ordinance before referring it to the Planning and Zoning Commission for its recommendation – action item.

Discussion led by Councilor Jessica Klein on potential annexation of CCI/Speer properties, including tax revenue and budget impacts to the city of Lewiston – action item.

Discussion led by Councilor Jessica Klein on whether to auction city property at Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue – action item.

Other Lewiston City Council meetings at second floor of Bell Building

Time: 5 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Executive session.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

Nomination and election of officers: president, vice president, treasurer.

Appointments of attorney, secretary, auditor, engineer.

Committee appointments: budget, audit, union negotiations, Clearwater River pumping station.

Port of Clarkston

Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston