This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Amendment No. 2 to Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs contract – action item.
Committee reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Approval of requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses for the following businesses: Hampton Inn, Vig’s Health Food & Supplement, Liberty Mart North, Liberty Mart, One Stop Mart, Drovers Run at Jacques Spur, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Locker Room III, Timber Inn, Seasons Bistro, Larry’s Food & Deli, Circle K, El Sombrero Restaurant IV, El Sombrero Restaurant, The Zoo, Jollymore’s – action item.
Second reading of ordinance that would amend and enact Title 114, Subpart B of the Nez Perce County Land Development Code.
Other meetings at Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
FEMA project update with Nez Perce Soil & Conservation District.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Roof update.
Project updates.
2025 budget update.
The Friends of the Nez Perce County Fair update.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-Weekly courthouse update.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of application for zone change by Chris Clark to rezone the east 43 feet (approximately) of 132 Thain Road from Community Commercial (C-3) to Medium Density Residential (R-3) – action item.
Consideration of approving 2025 Nez Perce County Emergency Operations Plan and authorizing the mayor to sign the plan – action item.
Consideration of applications for city council vacancy, and Mayor Dan Johnson’s potential nomination to fill the vacancy through December 2025 – action item.
Discussion and direction to staff on the proposed amended shipping container ordinance before referring it to the Planning and Zoning Commission for its recommendation – action item.
Discussion led by Councilor Jessica Klein on potential annexation of CCI/Speer properties, including tax revenue and budget impacts to the city of Lewiston – action item.
Discussion led by Councilor Jessica Klein on whether to auction city property at Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue – action item.
Other Lewiston City Council meetings at second floor of Bell Building
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Executive session.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Nomination and election of officers: president, vice president, treasurer.
Appointments of attorney, secretary, auditor, engineer.
Committee appointments: budget, audit, union negotiations, Clearwater River pumping station.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Change order No. 2 Summit Utility Contracting, LLC Census Tract 9604, fiber-to-the-home
project.
Amendment C Washington State Department of Commerce Census Tract 9604, fiber-to-the-
home project.
Interlocal agreement between Port of Clarkston and city of Clarkston – action item.
Recreational use agreement, Granite Lake Park – action item.
Appoint port auditor – action item.
Appoint public records officer – action item.
Q4 goals and objectives 2024 – action item.
Consideration of resolution adopting rules governing the transactions of business – action item.
Consideration of delegation of administrative powers and duties to the executive director – action item.
Commissioner reports.
Executive director report.
Finance and accounting manager report.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Election of chairperson and vice chairperson for 2025 – action item.
Consideration of zoning code amendments recommended by the Comprehensive Plan Work Plan Development Committee to reduce the minimum number of parking spaces required and to establish a maximum number of parking spaces allowed for existing and new developments – action item.
Consideration of zoning code amendments to Lewiston City Code section 37-33, Small lot development or zero lot line small lot development. Such amendments would amend the standards listed under (e) to require five of the standards be required to be met out of a list of 10 – action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Discussion of opportunities through the Community Development Block Grant to extend hours and locations of public transportation.
Discussion of any updates to the city of Lewiston website citizen reporting system.
Review city code specific to Disability Advisory Commission powers and duties.
Discussion of goals for 2025 calendar year for the Disability Advisory Commission – action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1 Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Buildings, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Approval of minutes of Dec. 12 – action item.
Approval of payment of bills again the district – action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commissioners
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Current budget.
Bills – action item.
Update on the training/community area.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.