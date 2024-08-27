This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution declaring support and adopting Asotin County Community Wildfire Protection Plan – action item.

Special deputy prosecuting attorney contract with Will Ferguson (appeals cases) – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving granting funding to Aquatic Center for tourism promotion – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving granting funding to Asotin County Historical Society for tourism promotion – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving granting funding to Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau DBA Visit Lewis Clark Valley for tourism promotion – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving granting funding to the Asotin County Fair for tourism promotion – action item.

Consideration of interlocal law enforcement service agreement with city of Asotin – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Adoption of the findings of fact, conclusions of law, and decision on an application for a request to waive the subdivision platting requirements for 2727 Powers Ave., pursuant to Nez Perce County land development code – action item.

Adoption of the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision on an application for a request to waive the administrative land division requirements for 34874 Waha Road pursuant to land development code – action item.

A task order for the Tammany Creek Road project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.

Resolution for the Nez Perce County Auditor’s office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Resolution for the Nez Perce County Recorder’s office to destroy jury records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Resolution to approve retail alcohol beverage licenses for the following establishments: Winco Foods, Canters Inn, Big Smoke No. 120, Elks Lodge, Boomtown, Hoppers Pizza Buffet, Sodexo America, Ampersand Oil & Vinegar Tap House, Birchers Grill, Rosauers Food & Drug Center, Effie’s Tavern, all in Lewiston and Point A in Genesee – action item.

Administration of the oath of office for newly elected county commissioners Hannah Liedkie and Joe Gish; re-elected Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and re-elected Prosecutor Justin Coleman.

Other county commission meeting:

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday, second floor of the Brammer Building

Agenda:

Planning & building update, including area of impact legislation compliance, large-scale solar energy facilities, finalization of agricultural protection areas, rezoning and subdivision waiver.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

Resolution on notifying public about planning and zoning meeting dates and holiday closures at City Hall.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Appointment of Councilor Matthew Wright to development impact fee advisory board committee, disability advisory committee, Association of Idaho Cities, E911 joint powers board and Valley Vision.

Badge pinning of Logan Hersey, who has been promoted from reserve firefighter to full-time firefighter.

Public hearing and first reading of ordinance about the zoning code involving changes in lot size in the medium density residential (R-3) zone, outdoor recreation requirements for multi-family dwellings, permitted uses in higher density residential (R-4) and North Lewiston mixed-use development zones and a Bryden Avenue special planning area, conditional uses in R-4 and regional commercial zones, the purpose statement for R-4 and the building height in R-4 – action item.

Renewal of alcohol licenses for Alibi/Sports Edition, Applebee’s, Bojack’s Broiler, Brock’s/Brava’s, Bryden Canyon Public Golf Course, Canter’s Inn, Corner Villa, Downtown Bourbon, Eagles Lodge, El Sombrero, Ernie’s Steakhouse, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Hops & Vine, Jollymore’s, Lewiston Golf & Country Club, Mandarin Pine, Pals, Strike & Spare Bar and Grill, The Zoo, Wrangler and Zany’s – action item.

Renewal of alcohol licenses with submittal of required paperwork for Boomer’s, Boomtown, Elk Lodge and Shooters – action item.

Acceptance of price proposal submitted by Owen Equipment Company in the amount of $622,172 for Vactor jet/vac combination sewer truck – action item.

Idaho Transportation Department professional services agreement for federal aid highway project involving Burrell Avenue sidewalk infill from Thain Road to 14th Street for $102,221 – action item.

Second and third readings of ordinance governing discharge to the city’s stormwater drainage system in compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Phase II Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit – action item.

Appointment of Kaitlyn Hinkley to a three-year term on the Parks & Recreation Commission – action item.

Re-appointment of Lisa Hasenoehrl to a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Recognition of Golden Throne 2025.

Information on Fill the Bus holiday food drive.

Information on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Public comment by Ayisha Bohanan-Wheeler.

Elect president and vice president of the board and appoint clerk and pro tempore of the board – action item.

Consider approving early graduation applications for high school seniors – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday