This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolution establishing vehicle rental and shop rates for 2025, adopting simplified indirect cost rate plan.
Public hearing on noxious weed list.
Russ Pelleberg, public works director, consultant agreement for engineering services.
Executive sessions on personnel and contracts.
Two work sessions on public works and tribal land acquisition.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Reports from mayor and other officials.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Reappointment of Laurinda Riggs to an additional three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission – action item.
Appointment of Elizabeth Goetzinger to three-year term on the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Commission – action item.
Appointment of Jill Carlson-Balmer to a three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission – action item.
Appointments of councilors to serve as the city’s representative to the Association of Idaho Cities and Valley Vision – action item.
Second amendment to collective bargaining agreement between the city of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis-Clark Lodge No. 10 – action item.
Temporary emergency services access easement from Brian L. Steele and Diana Steele to the city of Lewiston – action item.
Site C intake reconstruction Phase 1 construction contract between Halme Construction and the city of Lewiston in the amount of $6.7 million – action item.
Sidewalk infill on 17th Street, 13th Avenue to 15th Avenue construction contract to LaRiviere in the amount of $325,976 – action item.
Community Center heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement award to Mangum Construction for $212,000 – action item.
First reading of ordinance involving serving a parking violation notice – action item.
Second and third reading of an ordinance involving zoning and multifamily residences – action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Open nominations for board chair and vice chair.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2025-01 for the completion of the transportation shop upgrade – action item.
Executive session to discuss real estate – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St., or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642
Agenda:
Interview candidates for board of director district 3 area: Ty Aiken and Neena Hellickson.
Executive session to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elective office – action item.
Appointment for board of director for district area 3.
Oath of office for appointment of director for district area 3.
Consideration of Lincoln Middle School robotics club.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Camelot Elementary School, 1903 Grelle Ave.
Agenda:
Information elementary boundary workgroup.
District school facilities projects.
Consider accepting low qualifying bids for Lewiston High School Phase II athletic complex – action item.
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for purchase of network equipment, network cabling and installation at DeAtley Technical Center – action item.
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Presentation by Valley Vision.
Ordinance on zone text amendment, second reading.
Resolution on Asotin County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Interview board applicant, Chad Engle.
Attorney engagement letter – action item.
Temporary lease with Barnett – action item.
Idaho airport grant – action item.
Executive session to consider hiring a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
New board member – action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Resolution on 2024 budget amendments.
Resolution on adopting the small roster for consultant work.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Award meter cover bid.
Reports from board and manager.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Friday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution authorizing a 2025 Local Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant Application (LHSIP) through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for the Gifford Reubens Widening Project – action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing a 2025 Local Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant Application (LHSIP) through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for the Tammany Creek Road Safety Improvements Project – action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing Garner Quigley, as Nez Perce County Road foreman, to submit an Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund (ORVM) Grant Application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation – action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement by and between Nez Perce County and Presnell Gage – action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving requests for Retail Alcohol Beverage Licenses for the following business: Valley Foods, Lapwai; F Street Bar, Lewiston; Taco Cecy, Lewiston; Albertsons, Lewiston; PK’s Place, Lapwai; Pizza Hut, Lewiston; Nez Perce Express, Lewiston; Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, Lewiston; Golden Dragon Restaurant, Lewiston; Jovinea Cellars, Lewiston; The Mango Tree, Lewiston; MOD Pizza, Lewiston.