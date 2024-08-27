This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolution establishing vehicle rental and shop rates for 2025, adopting simplified indirect cost rate plan.

Public hearing on noxious weed list.

Russ Pelleberg, public works director, consultant agreement for engineering services.

Executive sessions on personnel and contracts.

Two work sessions on public works and tribal land acquisition.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

Reports from mayor and other officials.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Reappointment of Laurinda Riggs to an additional three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission – action item.

Appointment of Elizabeth Goetzinger to three-year term on the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Commission – action item.

Appointment of Jill Carlson-Balmer to a three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission – action item.

Appointments of councilors to serve as the city’s representative to the Association of Idaho Cities and Valley Vision – action item.

Second amendment to collective bargaining agreement between the city of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis-Clark Lodge No. 10 – action item.

Temporary emergency services access easement from Brian L. Steele and Diana Steele to the city of Lewiston – action item.

Site C intake reconstruction Phase 1 construction contract between Halme Construction and the city of Lewiston in the amount of $6.7 million – action item.

Sidewalk infill on 17th Street, 13th Avenue to 15th Avenue construction contract to LaRiviere in the amount of $325,976 – action item.

Community Center heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement award to Mangum Construction for $212,000 – action item.

First reading of ordinance involving serving a parking violation notice – action item.

Second and third reading of an ordinance involving zoning and multifamily residences – action item.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Open nominations for board chair and vice chair.

Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2025-01 for the completion of the transportation shop upgrade – action item.

Executive session to discuss real estate – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St., or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

Interview candidates for board of director district 3 area: Ty Aiken and Neena Hellickson.

Executive session to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elective office – action item.

Appointment for board of director for district area 3.

Oath of office for appointment of director for district area 3.

Consideration of Lincoln Middle School robotics club.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday