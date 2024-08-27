This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, DSHS county program agreement – action item.
Boggan, request for 1-2 additional direct support positions – action item.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Governors Highway Safety Association memorandum of understanding – action item.
Tierney, 2025 Business Associates agreement – action item.
Executive session on personnel.
Three work sessions on tribal land acquisition, personnel and community services.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Deferred maintenance update – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution appointing Kieler Holyfield to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.
Consideration of resolution approving the final plat for Berquist addition – action item.
Other commission agendas for the second floor of the Brammer building:
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Summer Magnesium Chloride Bid Opening – action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Consideration and decision on a hardship tax cancellation application – action item.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Road Department project updates, including project applications, Webb Road Phase 2A, Children’s Pedestrian Safety Grant, Cherrylane Bridge, and Soil and Water Conservation Projects.
Department updates, including lane miles, winter de-icer and equipment.