Local NewsFebruary 2, 2025

This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, DSHS county program agreement – action item.

Boggan, request for 1-2 additional direct support positions – action item.

Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Governors Highway Safety Association memorandum of understanding – action item.

Tierney, 2025 Business Associates agreement – action item.

Executive session on personnel.

Three work sessions on tribal land acquisition, personnel and community services.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Deferred maintenance update – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 11 a.m. Thursday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution appointing Kieler Holyfield to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving the final plat for Berquist addition – action item.

Other commission agendas for the second floor of the Brammer building:

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Summer Magnesium Chloride Bid Opening – action item.

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Consideration and decision on a hardship tax cancellation application – action item.

Time: 1 p.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Road Department project updates, including project applications, Webb Road Phase 2A, Children’s Pedestrian Safety Grant, Cherrylane Bridge, and Soil and Water Conservation Projects.

Department updates, including lane miles, winter de-icer and equipment.

