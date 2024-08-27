This week’s meetings

Time: 11 a.m. Thursday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution appointing Kieler Holyfield to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving the final plat for Berquist addition – action item.

Other commission agendas for the second floor of the Brammer building:

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Summer Magnesium Chloride Bid Opening – action item.

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Consideration and decision on a hardship tax cancellation application – action item.

Time: 1 p.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Road Department project updates, including project applications, Webb Road Phase 2A, Children’s Pedestrian Safety Grant, Cherrylane Bridge, and Soil and Water Conservation Projects.

Department updates, including lane miles, winter de-icer and equipment.