This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Brae’Lyn Marsh, landfill administrator, Department of Ecology agreement – action item.

Lori Hyde, lead family resources coordinator, DCYF early intervention provider agency amendment to contract – action item.

Update from Rebecca Couch, LC Valley MPO director.

Professional service contract for indigent defense – action item.

Other meetings at Courthouse Annex

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Executive session.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Meeting with the prosecutor including, update on hazard mitigation, Idaho Department of Lands and Nez Perce Soil and Water Conservation District grant assistance.

Executive session for personnel, consideration of records that are exempt from disclosure and pending litigation.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision on an application for a request to waive the administrative land division requirements for 19020 Moser Road – action item.

Authorization of the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s Office to destroy election records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Submission of fiscal year 2026 grant application to the Idaho Transportation Department/Office of Highway Safety – action item.

Bid for the 2025 grade hardening dust abatement contract for the Nez Perce County road and bridge department – action item.

Approval of retail alcohol beverage license for Not Just Any LLC – Waha Grill – action item.

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Updates with the fair manager, including reports on the fair calendar, rental rates and Friends of the Nez Perce County Fair.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

Resolution declaring city’s support of the Asotin County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12 St.

Agenda:

Recognition Lewiston High School Freshman Payne Brown Microsoft Powerpoint 365 Idaho State Champion and Idaho All-Star Honor Ensemble.

Public comment by Cassie Frary and Kally McFee.

Consider approving elementary school boundaries proposal – action item.

Conduct executive session to discuss personnel – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Parkway Elementary School, room 9, 1103 Fourth St., or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

Nominations and appointments of president, vice president, legislative representation, WIAA representation – action item.

Facilities Advisory Committee update and proposal for focus group.

Gifts to the district: $1,500 from Schweitzer Engineering to Lincoln Middle School; $1,200 from Peter R. Marsh Foundation to Lincoln Middle School; and $10,000 from the Nez Perce Tribe to Heights Elementary School.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Public hearing and first reading of ordinance involving reducing the minimum number of parking spaces required for existing and new developments – action item.

Public hearing and first reading of ordinance involving design standards for small lot and zero lot line development – action item.

Appointment of Michell Radamaker and Kevin Messick to three-year terms on the Code Board of Appeals – action item.

Appointment of Shirley Phillips to three-year term on the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Advisory Commission – action item.

Destruction of certain human resources department records – action item.

First reading of ordinance declaring that certain property be removed from the community commercial zone (C-3) and placed in the medium density residential zone – action item.

Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code relating to the service of a parking violation notice – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Public hearing on surplus and sale of land.

Order authorizing budgeted patrol vehicle.

Resolution on surplus and sale of land.