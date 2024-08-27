This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Brae’Lyn Marsh, landfill administrator, Department of Ecology agreement – action item.
Lori Hyde, lead family resources coordinator, DCYF early intervention provider agency amendment to contract – action item.
Update from Rebecca Couch, LC Valley MPO director.
Professional service contract for indigent defense – action item.
Other meetings at Courthouse Annex
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Executive session.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Meeting with the prosecutor including, update on hazard mitigation, Idaho Department of Lands and Nez Perce Soil and Water Conservation District grant assistance.
Executive session for personnel, consideration of records that are exempt from disclosure and pending litigation.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision on an application for a request to waive the administrative land division requirements for 19020 Moser Road – action item.
Authorization of the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s Office to destroy election records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.
Submission of fiscal year 2026 grant application to the Idaho Transportation Department/Office of Highway Safety – action item.
Bid for the 2025 grade hardening dust abatement contract for the Nez Perce County road and bridge department – action item.
Approval of retail alcohol beverage license for Not Just Any LLC – Waha Grill – action item.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Updates with the fair manager, including reports on the fair calendar, rental rates and Friends of the Nez Perce County Fair.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Resolution declaring city’s support of the Asotin County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12 St.
Agenda:
Recognition Lewiston High School Freshman Payne Brown Microsoft Powerpoint 365 Idaho State Champion and Idaho All-Star Honor Ensemble.
Public comment by Cassie Frary and Kally McFee.
Consider approving elementary school boundaries proposal – action item.
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Parkway Elementary School, room 9, 1103 Fourth St., or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642
Agenda:
Nominations and appointments of president, vice president, legislative representation, WIAA representation – action item.
Facilities Advisory Committee update and proposal for focus group.
Gifts to the district: $1,500 from Schweitzer Engineering to Lincoln Middle School; $1,200 from Peter R. Marsh Foundation to Lincoln Middle School; and $10,000 from the Nez Perce Tribe to Heights Elementary School.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance involving reducing the minimum number of parking spaces required for existing and new developments – action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance involving design standards for small lot and zero lot line development – action item.
Appointment of Michell Radamaker and Kevin Messick to three-year terms on the Code Board of Appeals – action item.
Appointment of Shirley Phillips to three-year term on the Cemetery and Urban Forestry Advisory Commission – action item.
Destruction of certain human resources department records – action item.
First reading of ordinance declaring that certain property be removed from the community commercial zone (C-3) and placed in the medium density residential zone – action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code relating to the service of a parking violation notice – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on surplus and sale of land.
Order authorizing budgeted patrol vehicle.
Resolution on surplus and sale of land.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Back conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Preliminary engineering report of water and sewer by Stantec.
Follow up on bylaws, open board seat and school district.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Approve vouchers.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Vouchers.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Reports on contracts executed by the executive director including a month-to-month lease with Inland Washington and a recreational use agreement Granite Lake Park with Mainly Marathons.
Recreational use agreement Granite Lake Park with Seaport Striders – action item.
Recreational use agreement Granite Lake Park with Greer/Wells wedding – action item.
Temporary access agreement with Asotin County – action item.
Month-to-month lease termination 150 B Ninth Street – action item.
Term lease 150 B Ninth Street – action item.
Consent to sale and transfer of city of Clarkston to Asotin County PUD – action item.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and recommendation to city council on zoning code involving the use of shipping containers as buildings – action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell, Lewiston
Agenda:
Vendor and concessionaire handbooks – action item.
2025 fair admission and parking rates – action item.
Training at North Idaho State Fair – action item.
Recreational vehicle park upgrades – action item.
Nez Perce County fair foundation – action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Update on training/community area.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewis Clark MPO Policy Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Review performance measure targets of the states of Idaho and Washington – action item.
City of Lewiston administrative services contract – action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law office building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Payment of bill against the district – action item.
Lift station generators – action item.
Animal shelter annexation – action item.
Maintenance contract with the city of Lewiston.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of employee health insurance renewal with Ann Watkins of Martin Insurance – action item.
Discussion of replacement of Lift Station F – action item.
Discussion of purchase of an electrical panel for Lift Station E – action item.
Review of employee step schedule for wages – action item.
Bids for new accounting system software – action item.