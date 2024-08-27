This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Lisa Webber, office manager/coroner, Special Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matt Newberg truancy contract – action item.

Chris Kemp, COO, Washington State Military Department amendment to grant – action item.

Kemp, WSDOT local agency agreement amendment 02 to agreement – action item.

Kemp, 2024 multiple materials project schedule B contract – Road Products – action item.

Cynthia Tierney, community services director, DSHS amendment 3 to contract – action item.

Consideration of approval of several sponsorship agreements between the Asotin County Fair and several area businesses – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Intergovernment agreement between Nez Perce County, the state of Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe – action item.

Authorization of the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s office to destroy financial and property tax reports pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Nez Perce County continuity of operations plan, continuity of government and communications plan 2025 – action item.

Change order No. 1 to the contract for construction of a small project for Arrow Highline Bridge deck replacement between Nez Perce County and A&R Construction – action item.

Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Crushing bid opening.

Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Weekly meeting with prosecutor, including executive session for personnel.

Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Meeting with road department, including updates on Webb Road, Cherryland Bridge and equipment.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Meeting with sheriff’s office, including report on special holding cell monitoring system.