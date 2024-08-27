This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Lisa Webber, office manager/coroner, Special Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matt Newberg truancy contract – action item.
Chris Kemp, COO, Washington State Military Department amendment to grant – action item.
Kemp, WSDOT local agency agreement amendment 02 to agreement – action item.
Kemp, 2024 multiple materials project schedule B contract – Road Products – action item.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, DSHS amendment 3 to contract – action item.
Consideration of approval of several sponsorship agreements between the Asotin County Fair and several area businesses – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Intergovernment agreement between Nez Perce County, the state of Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe – action item.
Authorization of the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s office to destroy financial and property tax reports pursuant to Idaho code – action item.
Nez Perce County continuity of operations plan, continuity of government and communications plan 2025 – action item.
Change order No. 1 to the contract for construction of a small project for Arrow Highline Bridge deck replacement between Nez Perce County and A&R Construction – action item.
Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Crushing bid opening.
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor, including executive session for personnel.
Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with road department, including updates on Webb Road, Cherryland Bridge and equipment.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with sheriff’s office, including report on special holding cell monitoring system.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: LWS Administration Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Title 74 training.
Other meetings at LWS Administration Building
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Consider approval of year-to-date monthly financial reports, January 2025 – action item.
Consider approval of invoices over $10,001 – action item.
Discuss city of Lewiston leases.
Executive session.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Office building maintenance color scheme – action item.
CD renewal-P1FCU – action item.
Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.
Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives — 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Director’s report, including updates on facilities, staffing and strategic plan.
Review of public survey results.
Priorities for 2026 budget – action item.
Public internet via e-rate – action item.
Library closure for staff training – action item.