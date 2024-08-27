Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 16, 2025

This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Lisa Webber, office manager/coroner, Special Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matt Newberg truancy contract – action item.

Chris Kemp, COO, Washington State Military Department amendment to grant – action item.

Kemp, WSDOT local agency agreement amendment 02 to agreement – action item.

Kemp, 2024 multiple materials project schedule B contract – Road Products – action item.

Cynthia Tierney, community services director, DSHS amendment 3 to contract – action item.

Consideration of approval of several sponsorship agreements between the Asotin County Fair and several area businesses – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Intergovernment agreement between Nez Perce County, the state of Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe – action item.

Authorization of the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s office to destroy financial and property tax reports pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Nez Perce County continuity of operations plan, continuity of government and communications plan 2025 – action item.

Change order No. 1 to the contract for construction of a small project for Arrow Highline Bridge deck replacement between Nez Perce County and A&R Construction – action item.

Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Crushing bid opening.

Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Weekly meeting with prosecutor, including executive session for personnel.

Time: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Meeting with road department, including updates on Webb Road, Cherryland Bridge and equipment.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Meeting with sheriff’s office, including report on special holding cell monitoring system.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: LWS Administration Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Title 74 training.

Other meetings at LWS Administration Building

Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Consider approval of year-to-date monthly financial reports, January 2025 – action item.

Consider approval of invoices over $10,001 – action item.

Discuss city of Lewiston leases.

Executive session.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

Office building maintenance color scheme – action item.

CD renewal-P1FCU – action item.

Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.

Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives — 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.

Executive session for pending litigation.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Director’s report, including updates on facilities, staffing and strategic plan.

Review of public survey results.

Priorities for 2026 budget – action item.

Public internet via e-rate – action item.

Library closure for staff training – action item.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 16
Second chance school: LCSC's prison education program helps ...
Local NewsFeb. 16
Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams meeting plann...
Local NewsFeb. 16
Shop damaged by Saturday morning fire in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsFeb. 16
Area Support Groups
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Taking classes behind bars
Local NewsFeb. 16
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Taking classes behind bars
Car crashes into Clarkston ice cream shop; no one injured
Local NewsFeb. 16
Car crashes into Clarkston ice cream shop; no one injured
How about some sugar, babe?
Local NewsFeb. 16
How about some sugar, babe?
Despite the loss, memories remain
Local NewsFeb. 16
Despite the loss, memories remain
Car crashes into Clarkston ice cream shop; no one injured
Local NewsFeb. 15
Car crashes into Clarkston ice cream shop; no one injured
Weather service: More snow expected across region Saturday evening
Local NewsFeb. 15
Weather service: More snow expected across region Saturday evening
Shop damaged by Saturday morning fire in the Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsFeb. 15
Shop damaged by Saturday morning fire in the Lewiston Orchards
Moscow students come through for humane society
Local NewsFeb. 15
Moscow students come through for humane society
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy