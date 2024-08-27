This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Cynthia Tierney, community services director, interagency agreement with Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, multiple materials contract with Egron Asphalt and Emulsions.

Miscellaneous, cemetery gates at Vineland Cemetery.

Executive session on personnel.

Administrative work session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Meeting with Wes Crago, Clear Risk Solutions director, at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda:

Bid for furnishing, hauling and stockpiling about 10,000 tons of class 1 rock cap and 20,000 tons of crushed aggregate – action item.

Resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Treasurer’s office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Sales agreement for purchase of a Caterpillar motor grader between Nez Perce County and Western States Equipment – action item.

Software license agreement between Nez Perce County and EasyVote Solutions doing business as Easy Vote for cloud-based early voting worker and election day worker management system – action item.

Determination and disposition of surplus property – action item.

Two change orders involving agreement between Nez Perce County and Knife River Corporation – Mountain West for Webb Road Phase 2A project – action item.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Board of Equalization hearings on Modie Park Conservancy and Public Health Idaho North Central District.

Time: 11 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Justice services update with reports on restraint, mutual aid agreement, probation and an update on clinical.

Executive session for personnel and pending litigation.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Planning & Building update

Agenda:

VanBuren Farm Company, Sixth Street and Tammany Creek Road – Request to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel – Ron VanBuren.

Genesee area of impact.

Ag building siting permits.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Back conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda:

Presentation by Presnell Gage on the 2024 annual comprehensive financial report – action item.

Other Lewiston City Council meetings

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Public hearing on upgrades at Pioneer Park and the progress of an Idaho Community Development Block Grant – action item.

Public hearing on 2025 transportation capital improvement plan – action item.

Appointment of Tim Lynch to a three-year term on the Code Board of Appeals – action item.

Annual comprehensive financial report – action item.

Joint transit dispatch services agreement between the city of Lewiston and the Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area – action item.

Agreement for services between the city of Lewiston and Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization – action item.

Lewis-Clark State College paramedic acute care clinical education agreement between the college and the city of Lewiston – action item.

Supplemental construction, engineering and inspection agreement between Keller & Associates, the city of Lewiston and the Idaho Transportation Department for $60,395 – action item.

Repeal of Chapter 7 of the Lewiston city code related to ambulance service and replacement of it with a new one – action item.

Second and third readings of ordinance involving design standards applicable to small lot and zero lot line developments – action item.

Second and third readings of ordinance related to off-street parking – action item.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda: