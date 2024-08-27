This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, interagency agreement with Washington Traffic Safety Commission.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, multiple materials contract with Egron Asphalt and Emulsions.
Miscellaneous, cemetery gates at Vineland Cemetery.
Executive session on personnel.
Administrative work session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Meeting with Wes Crago, Clear Risk Solutions director, at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Bid for furnishing, hauling and stockpiling about 10,000 tons of class 1 rock cap and 20,000 tons of crushed aggregate – action item.
Resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Treasurer’s office to destroy records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.
Sales agreement for purchase of a Caterpillar motor grader between Nez Perce County and Western States Equipment – action item.
Software license agreement between Nez Perce County and EasyVote Solutions doing business as Easy Vote for cloud-based early voting worker and election day worker management system – action item.
Determination and disposition of surplus property – action item.
Two change orders involving agreement between Nez Perce County and Knife River Corporation – Mountain West for Webb Road Phase 2A project – action item.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Board of Equalization hearings on Modie Park Conservancy and Public Health Idaho North Central District.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Justice services update with reports on restraint, mutual aid agreement, probation and an update on clinical.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Planning & Building update
Agenda:
VanBuren Farm Company, Sixth Street and Tammany Creek Road – Request to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel – Ron VanBuren.
Genesee area of impact.
Ag building siting permits.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Back conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Presentation by Presnell Gage on the 2024 annual comprehensive financial report – action item.
Other Lewiston City Council meetings
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on upgrades at Pioneer Park and the progress of an Idaho Community Development Block Grant – action item.
Public hearing on 2025 transportation capital improvement plan – action item.
Appointment of Tim Lynch to a three-year term on the Code Board of Appeals – action item.
Annual comprehensive financial report – action item.
Joint transit dispatch services agreement between the city of Lewiston and the Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area – action item.
Agreement for services between the city of Lewiston and Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization – action item.
Lewis-Clark State College paramedic acute care clinical education agreement between the college and the city of Lewiston – action item.
Supplemental construction, engineering and inspection agreement between Keller & Associates, the city of Lewiston and the Idaho Transportation Department for $60,395 – action item.
Repeal of Chapter 7 of the Lewiston city code related to ambulance service and replacement of it with a new one – action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance involving design standards applicable to small lot and zero lot line developments – action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance related to off-street parking – action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Peggy Hansford, Asotin County Fair president, permission to use city property for parade and carnival in April.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Consent agenda with five items.
Community based care coordination program - Greater Health Now.
Ordinance on licensing and operation of cannabis retail store, first reading.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642
Agenda:
Tribute to former board member Dennis Lenz
College and career plans: senior exit and postgraduate survey report.
Proposed purchase of Blue Bird Bus – action item.
Proposed Clarkston High School schedule – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Whitman Elementary School, 1840 Ninth Ave.
Agenda:
Information on 2025 legislative update.
Information on school district facilities projects.
Consider accepting low qualifying bids for Lewiston High School Phase II stage 2 athletic complex landscaping – action items.
Consider authorizing advertising of bid packages for Lewiston High School baseball/softball complexes – action item.
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Vote on proposed employment action – action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Beau Driskill presentation on the new PE archery unit.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of the personnel report – action item.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Back conference room at Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Review draft of 2024 annual report.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Annual training – public officials liability roles and responsibilities.
Other meetings at 1603 Dustan Loop
Time: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Consent agenda – approval of minutes, approval of voucher and payroll warrants.
Comments from the director.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization technical advisory committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Public participation plan.
Regional safety action plan.
Project updates on Bridge/Second Street and Diagonal intersection in Clarkston, 13th Street and Poplar roundabout in Clarkston; Idaho Transportation Department State Highway 128 and U.S. 12 junction study; Snake River Avenue in Lewiston; 17th Street sidewalk infill Lewiston; Burrell sidewalk infill Lewiston; 12th Street sidewalk Lewiston; Eighth Street lighting and sidewalk infill Lewiston; and Gun Club Road Nez Perce County.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Preliminary plat of North Lewiston business park involving subdivision of 10 acres on Seventh Avenue North between 24th Street North and 28th Street North into four lots – action item.
Initiation of zoning code amendment involving parking lot landscaping requirements – action item.
Public hearing, deliberation and direction to staff on the reasoned statement for a conditional use permit for the Lewis Clark Early Childhood program for an early childhood program at 1021 Burrell Ave. in the low density residential R2A Zone – action item.