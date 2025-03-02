This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Fourth addendum to intergovernmental cooperative agreement, Southway Bridge – action item.

Contract with Dax Moreno and Castillo, Heights sidewalk project – action item.

Multiple materials contract schedule A – Envirotech Services LLC – action item.

Multiple materials contract schedule D – Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. – action item.

Multiple materials contract schedule E – Atlas Sand and Rock Inc. – action item.

Shorelines permit for Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, Lick Creek & Smoothing Iron Road – action item.

Consideration of resolution designating supervisor of nonengineering duties – action item.

TriState support letter – action item.

Library board appointment – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda:

Resolution about a 2024 FCC order compliance amendment to the master services agreement with Securus Technologies and Nez Perce County – action item.

Sales agreement between Nez Perce County and Reassurance Solutions – action item.

Agreement between the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Nez Perce County for recreation boating safety – action item.

Other commission agenda on second floor of the Brammer Building: