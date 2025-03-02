This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Fourth addendum to intergovernmental cooperative agreement, Southway Bridge – action item.
Contract with Dax Moreno and Castillo, Heights sidewalk project – action item.
Multiple materials contract schedule A – Envirotech Services LLC – action item.
Multiple materials contract schedule D – Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. – action item.
Multiple materials contract schedule E – Atlas Sand and Rock Inc. – action item.
Shorelines permit for Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, Lick Creek & Smoothing Iron Road – action item.
Consideration of resolution designating supervisor of nonengineering duties – action item.
TriState support letter – action item.
Library board appointment – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Resolution about a 2024 FCC order compliance amendment to the master services agreement with Securus Technologies and Nez Perce County – action item.
Sales agreement between Nez Perce County and Reassurance Solutions – action item.
Agreement between the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Nez Perce County for recreation boating safety – action item.
Other commission agenda on second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including discussion of URA.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston Library, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Police department badge pinning for promotion of Corp. Josh Arnzen to sergeant.
Main Street bond proposal for infrastructure improvements – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board room, 3317 12 St.
Agenda:
Conduct executive session to interview candidates for superintendent of school – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Review and determine next steps in selection process of superintendent of school – action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Establishment of new account or accounts at a financial institution not currently in use and designation of authorized account signers – action item.