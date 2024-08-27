This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Karst Riggers, building officials, long plat for Prairie Land & Home LLC/Beau Duman, 1928 13th St. – action item.
Chris Kemp, COO, WSP federal grant subrecipient interagency agreement – action item.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, Social Security administration janitorial services – action item.
Asotin County Fair agreements with Clarkston Wesleyan Church (empty garbage cans), Jitterz Espresso (returning arena sign), Zions Banks (kick board sponsor), Borderline River Charters (trade agreement), Leapfrog Entertainment (Roberto the Magnificent), Smiles the Clown, Hells Canyon Heating & Air (diamond & chute sponsor – trade), Rainier Amusements 2025 carnival contract.
Other meetings at Courthouse Annex
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Executive session.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Cooperative emergency procedures agreement between the Northwest Children’s Home, Canyon View Center and the Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center – action item.
Five-year and three-month lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services for the lease of a copier for the assessor’s office – action item.
Five year and three month lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services for the lease of three copiers for the auditor’s office – action item.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including URA discussion and executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Update on projects with the Nez Perce Soil & Water Conservation District.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Lewiston Fire Department pinning ceremony for Capt. Kyler Nilsson, Engineer Jake Waits, Engineer Brian Burke and Turner Webb, a firefighter.
Reappointment of Linda Glines and appointment of Larry Kopczynski to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for three-year terms– action item.
Services agreement with Clearwater Financial – action item.
Envision Lewiston 2044 implementation work plan – action item.
Declaration of city of Lewiston property for surplus and provision of trade-in for surplus property – action item.
Declaration of city of Lewiston property as surplus and provision for property to be sold at public auction – action item.
Amendment to the Community Park Master Plan professional services agreement between J-U-B Engineers and the city of Lewiston for $48,000 – action item.
Adoption of city of Lewiston 2025 transportation capital improvement plan – action item.
First reading of ordinance allowing use of shipping containers as accessory buildings – action item.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance for a general obligation bond not to exceed $25 million for downtown wastewater, water, stormwater and road infrastructure improvements – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston High School, Room 429, 401 Chestnut St., or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642
Agenda:
Interview candidate to serve as student school board representative.
Executive session to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elective office – action item.
Appointment of student school board representative.
Presentation on fire damage at Clarkston High School.
Consider request for emergency repairs and replacement of supplies and equipment due to fire at CHS – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board room, 3317 12 St.
Agenda:
Recognition: 2025 Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher award announced; Bengal wrestler claims state title; LHS cheerleaders receive state awards; and National Merit Scholarship finalist.
Consider bids for new roof at Normal Hill Campus – action item.
Consider update to Rules and Regulations/Board policy – action item.
Consider Early Retirement Incentive Program payments for professional personal – action item.
Consider new course proposal at Lewiston High School – action item.
Consider authorizing administration to authorize ADA variance – action item.
Consider clearing district’s surplus property – action item.
Conduct executive session to negotiate superintendent contract with Tim Sperber – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Consider taking official action to approve superintendent of schools contract for Tim Sperber – action item.
Other Lewiston School Board meetings
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Services Board room, 3317 12 St.
Agenda:
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Consider administration recommendation as discussed in executive session – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda:
Committee reports.
Second reading of ordinance regarding licensing and operation of cannabis retail stores.
Special event permit for Celebrate Love, Chroma LCV.
First reading of ordinance repealing sections of CMC Chapter 3.
First reading of ordinance amending CMC 2.08.
Asotin County Cemetery District 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Committee report
Voucher signing
Price list
Bryce Morrow
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Back conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Presentation of annual audit for fiscal year 2024 by Presnell Gage – action item.
Adoption of annual report for 2024 – action item.
Bryden revenue allocation area update.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Lions Club – 2025 fair liquor license.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Department reports.
Council communications.
Mayor’s report.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Contract award for asphalt maintenance to Stripes-A-Lot – action item.
Amendment No. 1 accounting and consulting by WJK – action item.
Temporary access agreement with Public Utilities District No. 1 of Asotin County – action item.
Term lease 1020 and 1022 Port Drive – action item.
Discussion of State budget reappropriation to 2025-2027 biennium, easement with Public Utilities District No. 1 of Asotin County and 2024 annual financial report.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Conditional use permit application by Lewis Clark Early Childhood Development Program for a preschool at 1021 Burrell Ave. in the low density residential R2A zoning district – action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell
Agenda:
Deposits for C&B Vending Dart Tournament Events – action item.
2026 facility and equipment rental rates – action item.
Recreational vehicle park upgrades – action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report on budget.
Update on training room/community area.
Fire chief’s report.
Training officer’s report.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Keltic Engineers, Cypress Lift Station – action item.
Animal shelter – action item.
Lift station generators – action item.
Interagency agreement – action item.
Election of board of directors.