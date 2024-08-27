This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Karst Riggers, building officials, long plat for Prairie Land & Home LLC/Beau Duman, 1928 13th St. – action item.

Chris Kemp, COO, WSP federal grant subrecipient interagency agreement – action item.

Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, Social Security administration janitorial services – action item.

Asotin County Fair agreements with Clarkston Wesleyan Church (empty garbage cans), Jitterz Espresso (returning arena sign), Zions Banks (kick board sponsor), Borderline River Charters (trade agreement), Leapfrog Entertainment (Roberto the Magnificent), Smiles the Clown, Hells Canyon Heating & Air (diamond & chute sponsor – trade), Rainier Amusements 2025 carnival contract.

Other meetings at Courthouse Annex

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Executive session.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda:

Cooperative emergency procedures agreement between the Northwest Children’s Home, Canyon View Center and the Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center – action item.

Five-year and three-month lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services for the lease of a copier for the assessor’s office – action item.

Five year and three month lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services for the lease of three copiers for the auditor’s office – action item.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including URA discussion and executive session for pending litigation.

Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Update on projects with the Nez Perce Soil & Water Conservation District.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Lewiston Fire Department pinning ceremony for Capt. Kyler Nilsson, Engineer Jake Waits, Engineer Brian Burke and Turner Webb, a firefighter.

Reappointment of Linda Glines and appointment of Larry Kopczynski to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for three-year terms– action item.

Services agreement with Clearwater Financial – action item.

Envision Lewiston 2044 implementation work plan – action item.

Declaration of city of Lewiston property for surplus and provision of trade-in for surplus property – action item.

Declaration of city of Lewiston property as surplus and provision for property to be sold at public auction – action item.

Amendment to the Community Park Master Plan professional services agreement between J-U-B Engineers and the city of Lewiston for $48,000 – action item.

Adoption of city of Lewiston 2025 transportation capital improvement plan – action item.

First reading of ordinance allowing use of shipping containers as accessory buildings – action item.

First, second and third readings of an ordinance for a general obligation bond not to exceed $25 million for downtown wastewater, water, stormwater and road infrastructure improvements – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Clarkston High School, Room 429, 401 Chestnut St., or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

Interview candidate to serve as student school board representative.

Executive session to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elective office – action item.

Appointment of student school board representative.

Presentation on fire damage at Clarkston High School.

Consider request for emergency repairs and replacement of supplies and equipment due to fire at CHS – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board room, 3317 12 St.

Agenda:

Recognition: 2025 Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher award announced; Bengal wrestler claims state title; LHS cheerleaders receive state awards; and National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Consider bids for new roof at Normal Hill Campus – action item.

Consider update to Rules and Regulations/Board policy – action item.

Consider Early Retirement Incentive Program payments for professional personal – action item.

Consider new course proposal at Lewiston High School – action item.

Consider authorizing administration to authorize ADA variance – action item.

Consider clearing district’s surplus property – action item.

Conduct executive session to negotiate superintendent contract with Tim Sperber – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Consider taking official action to approve superintendent of schools contract for Tim Sperber – action item.

Other Lewiston School Board meetings

Time: 5 p.m. Thursday

Place: Central Services Board room, 3317 12 St.

Agenda:

Conduct executive session to discuss personnel – action item.

Motion to come out of executive session – action item.

Consider administration recommendation as discussed in executive session – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: 829 Fifth St., Clarkston

Agenda: