This week’s meetings

Consideration of fiscal year 2024 audit with Maria Wren, Presnell Gage – action item.

Consideration of setting a public hearing on amended petition for annexation of Merrell Enterprises 11, 1125 Warner Ave. – action item.

Consideration of scope of work for lift station F – action item.

Consideration of paying employees for vacation time accrued in excess of allowed maximum – action item.

Consideration of resolution adopting wage step program guidelines for maintenance and administration employees – action item.

Approval of financial report and payment to vendors for month of January 2025 – action item.