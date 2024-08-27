This week’s meetings

This meeting agenda wasn’t published in Sunday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. today
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of employee health insurance renewal with Ann Watkins, Martin Insurance – action item.
Consideration of fiscal year 2024 audit with Maria Wren, Presnell Gage – action item.
Consideration of setting a public hearing on amended petition for annexation of Merrell Enterprises 11, 1125 Warner Ave. – action item.
Consideration of scope of work for lift station F – action item.
Consideration of paying employees for vacation time accrued in excess of allowed maximum – action item.
Consideration of resolution adopting wage step program guidelines for maintenance and administration employees – action item.
Approval of financial report and payment to vendors for month of January 2025 – action item.