This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Sales agreement between Nez Perce County and Reassurance Solutions – action item.
Change order to an agreement between owner and contractor for construction contract (stipulated price) between Nez Perce County and Knife River Corporation-Mountain West for Webb Road Phase 2A project – action item.
Authorization of Nez Perce County’s Auditor’s office to destroy financial records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.
Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision on application on request to waive the administrative land division requirements to create two residential parcels and a remainder parcel pursuant to Nez Perce County development code – action item.
Resolution for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including URA discussion and executive session for personnel.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Planning & Building update, including consideration of Wegner, (Southwick Road) request to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes-and-bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcels and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder property.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
EMS contract discussion.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
District manager report on irrigation and capital project.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives – 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.
Professional services contract with JoAnn Cole-Hansen – action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
First Step Internet service agreement – action item.
Consideration of resolution that would establish Bennet Hill Drive as a county road – action item.
Consideration of resolution that would establish 23rd Street as a county road – action item.
Consideration of resolution that would establish Arkenstone Court as a county road – action item.
SETWorks service agreement renewal – action item.
Consideration of Asotin County Fair sponsorship agreements – action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room of administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
O’Connor lot proposal.
City of Lewiston leases.
Budget timeline.
Sublease between Maiorana and Wohl – action item.
Purchase of coffee machine for secure area – action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Library – Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Director’s report, including grants, facilities update, survey results suggestions, event space presentation hardware.
E-rate bid review – action item.
Fiscal year 2026 budget discussion.
Early closure of the second floor on April 26 – action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Arrow Junction Fire Protection District Fire Station, 24700 Hewett Road
Agenda:
Dave Flaig report on Gwen Fire meetings.
Equipment maintenance and needs.
Training.
Schedule work day to clean station and finish addition
Port of Lewiston Commission
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Reports on dock, warehouse, cruise passenger facilities and fiber optic network.