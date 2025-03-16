This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda:

Sales agreement between Nez Perce County and Reassurance Solutions – action item.

Change order to an agreement between owner and contractor for construction contract (stipulated price) between Nez Perce County and Knife River Corporation-Mountain West for Webb Road Phase 2A project – action item.

Authorization of Nez Perce County’s Auditor’s office to destroy financial records pursuant to Idaho code – action item.

Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision on application on request to waive the administrative land division requirements to create two residential parcels and a remainder parcel pursuant to Nez Perce County development code – action item.

Resolution for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including URA discussion and executive session for personnel.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Planning & Building update, including consideration of Wegner, (Southwick Road) request to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes-and-bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcels and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder property.

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

EMS contract discussion.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

District manager report on irrigation and capital project.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives – 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.

Professional services contract with JoAnn Cole-Hansen – action item.

Executive session for pending litigation.

Asotin County Commission

Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

First Step Internet service agreement – action item.

Consideration of resolution that would establish Bennet Hill Drive as a county road – action item.

Consideration of resolution that would establish 23rd Street as a county road – action item.