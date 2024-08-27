This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Russ Pelleberg, Public Works director, Great West amendment No. 16 to professional service contract for engineering – action item.

Washington State Department of Transportation supplemental agreement No. 2 – Wenatchee Creek Bridge replacement project – action item.

Lori Hyde, Family Resource coordinator, Washington commercial lease, 608 Chestnut St. – action item.

Other commission meetings at Courthouse Annex:

Time: 11 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Budget workshop.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Budget workshop.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Budget workshop.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Local agreement leading Idaho bridge program, bridge KN 29845.

Resolution providing for public assistance to all citizens of Nez Perce County in interest of public health and safety – action item.

Agreement and an attachment between Nez Perce County and Fraternal Order of Police – action item.

Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers – action item.

Sole source procurement for the Arrow Highline Bridge deck project – action item.

Task order No. 4 for the McIntyre Bridge no rise and deviation review project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.

Final plat for Erickson Addition – action item.

Authorization for the treasurer to add unpaid solid waste fees to customers’ tax bills for 2025 in addition to their 2024 solid waste fee – action item.

Valley Vision presentation.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Update with fair manager, including fair review and recreational vehicle park update.

Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Road salt bid opening.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Thain corridor and access study – action item.

Bryden Canyon Golf course update – action item.

School crossing guard program – action item.

Lead and copper rule revision – action item.

Fire station hazard and mitigation plan – action item.

Asotin County Cemetery District #1

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston

Agenda:

Signing of vouchers.

Project reports.

Asotin County Public Facilities District