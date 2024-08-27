Sections
Local NewsOctober 6, 2024
This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Russ Pelleberg, Public Works director, Great West amendment No. 16 to professional service contract for engineering – action item.

Washington State Department of Transportation supplemental agreement No. 2 – Wenatchee Creek Bridge replacement project – action item.

Lori Hyde, Family Resource coordinator, Washington commercial lease, 608 Chestnut St. – action item.

Other commission meetings at Courthouse Annex:

Time: 11 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Budget workshop.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Budget workshop.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Budget workshop.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Local agreement leading Idaho bridge program, bridge KN 29845.

Resolution providing for public assistance to all citizens of Nez Perce County in interest of public health and safety – action item.

Agreement and an attachment between Nez Perce County and Fraternal Order of Police – action item.

Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers – action item.

Sole source procurement for the Arrow Highline Bridge deck project – action item.

Task order No. 4 for the McIntyre Bridge no rise and deviation review project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.

Final plat for Erickson Addition – action item.

Authorization for the treasurer to add unpaid solid waste fees to customers’ tax bills for 2025 in addition to their 2024 solid waste fee – action item.

Valley Vision presentation.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Update with fair manager, including fair review and recreational vehicle park update.

Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Road salt bid opening.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Thain corridor and access study – action item.

Bryden Canyon Golf course update – action item.

School crossing guard program – action item.

Lead and copper rule revision – action item.

Fire station hazard and mitigation plan – action item.

Asotin County Cemetery District #1

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston

Agenda:

Signing of vouchers.

Project reports.

Asotin County Public Facilities District

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher approval.

Executive session.

Review and discuss the 2025 budget draft.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Port of Lewiston

Time: Noon Wednesday

Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston

Agenda:

Presentation of HMH Engineering regarding Harry Wall North property.

Reports on dock operations, warehouse and fiber optic network.

Update on 4 Slide water and sewer project.

Update on confluence project.

Report on Japanese trade delegation visit.

Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards on conditional use permit application of Sara Bennett of Riverside Recovery – action item.

Continuation of public hearing and deliberation for zone change application by Chris Clark for rezone of east 50 feet of 132 Thain Road from community commercial (C-3), to medium density residential (R-3) – action item.

Public hearing and deliberation for variance application by DK Holdings involving a subdivision of 53 lots on 9.4 acres at the northeast corner of 18th Street and Airway Avenue – action item.

Nez Perce County Fair Board

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 1229 Burrell

Agenda:

2023 audit – action item.

Recreational vehicle park rental rates – action item.

Recreational vehicle park upgrades – action item.

Wheatland Fire Protection District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston

Agenda:

Fire chief’s report.

Report on procedures for when equipment and manpower are requested to assist with wildfires by state agencies.

Central Orchards Sewer District

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

Public hearing on petition for de-annexation by Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter for property near Airpointe Place – action item.

Increase in monthly user charges starting Jan. 1 – action item.

Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.

Agenda:

2023 audit – action item.

Keltic Engineers Cypress Lift Station – action item.

2025 budget – action item.

User rates – action item.

Lift Station No. 1 ­– action item.

