This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Russ Pelleberg, Public Works director, Great West amendment No. 16 to professional service contract for engineering – action item.
Washington State Department of Transportation supplemental agreement No. 2 – Wenatchee Creek Bridge replacement project – action item.
Lori Hyde, Family Resource coordinator, Washington commercial lease, 608 Chestnut St. – action item.
Other commission meetings at Courthouse Annex:
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Budget workshop.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Budget workshop.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Budget workshop.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Local agreement leading Idaho bridge program, bridge KN 29845.
Resolution providing for public assistance to all citizens of Nez Perce County in interest of public health and safety – action item.
Agreement and an attachment between Nez Perce County and Fraternal Order of Police – action item.
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers – action item.
Sole source procurement for the Arrow Highline Bridge deck project – action item.
Task order No. 4 for the McIntyre Bridge no rise and deviation review project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.
Final plat for Erickson Addition – action item.
Authorization for the treasurer to add unpaid solid waste fees to customers’ tax bills for 2025 in addition to their 2024 solid waste fee – action item.
Valley Vision presentation.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Update with fair manager, including fair review and recreational vehicle park update.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Road salt bid opening.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Thain corridor and access study – action item.
Bryden Canyon Golf course update – action item.
School crossing guard program – action item.
Lead and copper rule revision – action item.
Fire station hazard and mitigation plan – action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District #1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Signing of vouchers.
Project reports.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Executive session.
Review and discuss the 2025 budget draft.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Lewiston
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Presentation of HMH Engineering regarding Harry Wall North property.
Reports on dock operations, warehouse and fiber optic network.
Update on 4 Slide water and sewer project.
Update on confluence project.
Report on Japanese trade delegation visit.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards on conditional use permit application of Sara Bennett of Riverside Recovery – action item.
Continuation of public hearing and deliberation for zone change application by Chris Clark for rezone of east 50 feet of 132 Thain Road from community commercial (C-3), to medium density residential (R-3) – action item.
Public hearing and deliberation for variance application by DK Holdings involving a subdivision of 53 lots on 9.4 acres at the northeast corner of 18th Street and Airway Avenue – action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell
Agenda:
2023 audit – action item.
Recreational vehicle park rental rates – action item.
Recreational vehicle park upgrades – action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Fire chief’s report.
Report on procedures for when equipment and manpower are requested to assist with wildfires by state agencies.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public hearing on petition for de-annexation by Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter for property near Airpointe Place – action item.
Increase in monthly user charges starting Jan. 1 – action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda:
2023 audit – action item.
Keltic Engineers Cypress Lift Station – action item.
2025 budget – action item.
User rates – action item.
Lift Station No. 1 – action item.