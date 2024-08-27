This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Karst Riggers, building official, ordinance lifting the emergency burn ban, action item. Open burning begins Oct. 15, preliminary short plat for Beverly Fuchs, 2332 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, conditional-use permit for Les and Sandra Harmon, 1483 Maple St., Clarkston.

John Hilderbrand, sheriff, request for emergency hire.

Russ Pelleberg, public works director, notice of award to Poe Asphalt Paving for Snake River Road work, request to fill open stormwater operator position.

Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, DSHS county program agreement, pre-employment transition services.

Nick Bacon, emergency services director, Washington State Military Dept. emergency management performance grant agreement, Hyper-Reach technology services agreement.

Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, federal surplus property program eligibility agreement.

Regence dental plan renewal.

Broadline memorandum of understanding.

Lodging tax advisory committee appointment.

Executive session on personnel.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda:

American Towers lease update.

Regroup emergency notifications discussion.

Ordinance amending 2024 budget and authorizing changes, first reading.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor event space, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Consideration of approval of Pukalani Administrative plat, which is a two-lot subdivision of 0.717 acres of land, located south of Bryden Avenue, between Ninth and 10th streets – action item.

Consideration of approval of FY 2025 services agreement between city and Valley Vision – action item.

Consideration of approval of FY 2025 services agreement between city and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley – action item.

Consideration of approval of FY 2025 services agreement between city and Lewiston Civic Theater – action item.

Consideration of approval of FY 2025 services agreement between city and Beautiful Downtown Lewiston – action item.

Consideration of change order for the 2023 sewer bypass line 12th Street to Levee Bypass project with M. L. Albright & Sons Inc. in the amount of $279,931.76 – action item.

Consideration of approval of purchase of one Toro mower for $166,892.22 – action item.

Consideration of amending city’s parking resolution, restricting overnight parking in city parking lots; restricting parking in certain city parking lots; providing for

The installation of appropriate signage; and providing for the towing of vehicles in restricted parking areas – action item.

First reading of ordinance related to connections to city water supply for potable use – action item.

Second and third readings of ordinance related to stopping, standing or parking vehicles and authorizing towing vehicles in designated tow-away zones; and amending designating municipal parking lots as limited parking zones – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda:

Consider approving district strategic plan – action item.

Consider authorizing administration to enter into negotiations with a firm for construction management services – action item.

Consider approving school resource officer agreement with Nez Perce County – action item.

Consider adopting the State Department of Education 2018 special education manual – action item.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Heights Elementary School or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548972642

Agenda:

2024-25 Running Start agreement with Walla Walla Community College – action item.

Gifts to the district: $2,000 from Schweitzer Engineering to Grantham Elementary and $10,000 from Hughes Foundation to Grantham Elementary – action item.

Consideration of the second reading and adoption policy of 2410 High School graduation requirements – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Interview of applicants for vacant council position.

Executive session to discuss their qualifications.

Appointment of new councilor.

Ordinance to raise ambulance transport rates, second reading.

Consent agenda for special event permits, contract for professional services and authorization for a surplus engine program application.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board