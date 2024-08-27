This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Meeting with prosecutor.
Southway Boat Ramp sandbar.
Solid waste agreement with Inland NorthWaste.
Other administrative issues.
Other meetings at Brammer Building:
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or via Zoom.
Agenda:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Asotin County fee for service agreement with True North Employment Solutions.
Jennifer Zipse, conservation district outreach specialist, Dept. of Ecology spot burn delegation.
Resolution designating applicant agent for hazard mitigation grant.
Hazard mitigation grant assurances for construction programs.
Asotin County Cemetery District #1
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Executive session.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Aquatic Center reports.
Comments from the directors.
Capital campaign.
Finance/budget committee.
Voucher committee.
Public hearing No. 1 on 2025 budget.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, second floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of request to rezone the east 50 feet of 132 Thain Road from Community Commercial, C-3, to Medium Density Residential, R-3 – action item.
Considering of request for variance that would waive the following zoning code for small lot development: “Except on a flag lot, for a home with an attached garage, the garage wall with the garage door shall be recessed at least four (4) feet from the adjoining habitable space wall of the home.” – action item.
Consideration of approval of reasoned statement affirming the commission’s decision after reconsideration of conditional use permit for a transitional housing village at 2207 East Main St. – action item.