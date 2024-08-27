This week’s meetings

Voucher signing.

Executive session.

Asotin County Public Facilities District

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Aquatic Center reports.

Comments from the directors.

Capital campaign.

Finance/budget committee.

Voucher committee.

Public hearing No. 1 on 2025 budget.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.

Agenda:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Bell Building, second floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Consideration of request to rezone the east 50 feet of 132 Thain Road from Community Commercial, C-3, to Medium Density Residential, R-3 – action item.

Considering of request for variance that would waive the following zoning code for small lot development: “Except on a flag lot, for a home with an attached garage, the garage wall with the garage door shall be recessed at least four (4) feet from the adjoining habitable space wall of the home.” – action item.

Consideration of approval of reasoned statement affirming the commission’s decision after reconsideration of conditional use permit for a transitional housing village at 2207 East Main St. – action item.