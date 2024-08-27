Sections
Local NewsNovember 3, 2024

This week’s meetings Regional briefs

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution declaring wolves to be a nuisance – action item.

Recycle location contract – action item.

Public hearing on Asotin County annual road program for year ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Public hearing on Asotin County’s 2025-2030 six-year transportation improvement plan.

Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness grant agreement – action item.

Lodging tax advisory lodging tax grant recommendation – action item.

Other commission meetings (executive sessions)

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. Wednesday

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main Floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Purchase of 2019 three-axle pup trailer from Peters & Keatts Equipment for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.

Appointment of Manderson Miles to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board for a three-year term – action item.

Discussion with airport director and members of the airport authority board about splitting the United minimum revenue guarantee with the city of Lewiston – action item.

Proclamation supporting Nez Perce County’s military caregivers in collaboration with Idaho’s Daughter of the American Revolution and Hidden Heroes – action item.

Chainey Rhoades to present Road Scholar awards – action item.

Recognition of Dave Taylor’s years of service – action item.

Utility hearing about the Old Spiral Highway guardrail project – action item.

Other commission meeting:

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Police retirement and perpetual care fund – action item.

Main Street corridor update – action item.

Normal Hill Cemetery master plan update – action item.

Amendment to Lewiston code about shipping containers – action item.

