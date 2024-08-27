This week’s meetings Regional briefs

Appointment of Manderson Miles to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board for a three-year term – action item.

Discussion with airport director and members of the airport authority board about splitting the United minimum revenue guarantee with the city of Lewiston – action item.

Proclamation supporting Nez Perce County’s military caregivers in collaboration with Idaho’s Daughter of the American Revolution and Hidden Heroes – action item.

Chainey Rhoades to present Road Scholar awards – action item.

Recognition of Dave Taylor’s years of service – action item.

Utility hearing about the Old Spiral Highway guardrail project – action item.

Other commission meeting:

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building

Agenda:

Bi-weekly courthouse update.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Police retirement and perpetual care fund – action item.

Main Street corridor update – action item.

Normal Hill Cemetery master plan update – action item.

Amendment to Lewiston code about shipping containers – action item.