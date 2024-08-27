This week’s meetings Regional briefs

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution declaring wolves to be a nuisance – action item.
Recycle location contract – action item.
Public hearing on Asotin County annual road program for year ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Public hearing on Asotin County’s 2025-2030 six-year transportation improvement plan.
Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness grant agreement – action item.
Lodging tax advisory lodging tax grant recommendation – action item.
Other commission meetings (executive sessions)
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. Wednesday
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Purchase of 2019 three-axle pup trailer from Peters & Keatts Equipment for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.
Appointment of Manderson Miles to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board for a three-year term – action item.
Discussion with airport director and members of the airport authority board about splitting the United minimum revenue guarantee with the city of Lewiston – action item.
Proclamation supporting Nez Perce County’s military caregivers in collaboration with Idaho’s Daughter of the American Revolution and Hidden Heroes – action item.
Chainey Rhoades to present Road Scholar awards – action item.
Recognition of Dave Taylor’s years of service – action item.
Utility hearing about the Old Spiral Highway guardrail project – action item.
Other commission meeting:
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Police retirement and perpetual care fund – action item.
Main Street corridor update – action item.
Normal Hill Cemetery master plan update – action item.
Amendment to Lewiston code about shipping containers – action item.