Local News
November 17, 2024

This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda:

Decision on text amendment to Title 110 of the Nez Perce County and development code – action item.

Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.

Other commission meetings on second floor of courthouse:

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Hewett (Webb Ridge Road) request to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bound legal description be created for the remainder of the parcels and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the remainder parcel. Ron Hewett, applicant.

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Sheriff’s office update including report on firearms for patrol.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Courthouse update meeting.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 4 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda:

Request from Nez Perce County commissioners to match its recent commitment of $500,000 towards transportation at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport – action item.

Executive session for potential litigation and to consider labor contract matters – action item.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

Manager’s report, including updates on irrigation and capital projects.

Resolution DK Holdings, 7.69 acres south of Pioneer Drive, west of 18th Street – action item.

Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.

Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives 30% design of a river pumping station.

Executive session for litigation.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board

Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Conference room of the airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Discussion of board vacancy in 2025.

Lease with DDHP – action item.

Lease assignment from Jo Hangar LLC to Peters – action item.

Work orders for plow truck and Taxiway B rehabilitation – action items.

Lease assignment from Peterson to Kumm – action item.

Lease assignment from Maiorana to Anderson – action item.

Lease with Mills Property Holdings – action item.

Sublease from Ford to Bergamo – action item.

Executive session for litigation.

Port of Clarkston

Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way.

Agenda:

Public hearing on 2025 port budget.

State appropriation grant agreement amendment No. 1 with the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Consultant service agreement with PND Engineers – action item.

Restate and amend lease on 1049 Port Way – action item.

Quit claim Tract B to City of Clarkston – action item.

Discussion of 2025 election of commission officers.

Budget 2025 – action item.

Two resolutions for sale of property – action items.

Executive session about purchase of real estate and performance of a public employee.

Nez Perce County Fair Board

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

Event recreational vehicle park rental rates – action item.

Updated recreational vehicle park rules – action item.

Application for 2025 Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant – action item.

Recreational vehicle park upgrades – action item.

Executive session for personnel.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Library Foundation report.

Review of statistical report – action item.

Approval of statement of expenses– action item.

Committee reports.

Director’s report – grants, fee schedule process update, strategic planning update, library lighting project update, reimagine downtown project.

Public Art Policy Display and Donation – action item.

Board of Trustees bylaws update – action item.

Security camera policy.

Executive session – Idaho Code, to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student.

