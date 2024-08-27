This week’s meetings

Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Decision on text amendment to Title 110 of the Nez Perce County and development code – action item.
Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.
Other commission meetings on second floor of courthouse:
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Hewett (Webb Ridge Road) request to waive administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bound legal description be created for the remainder of the parcels and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the remainder parcel. Ron Hewett, applicant.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update including report on firearms for patrol.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Courthouse update meeting.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Request from Nez Perce County commissioners to match its recent commitment of $500,000 towards transportation at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport – action item.
Executive session for potential litigation and to consider labor contract matters – action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Manager’s report, including updates on irrigation and capital projects.
Resolution DK Holdings, 7.69 acres south of Pioneer Drive, west of 18th Street – action item.
Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.
Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives 30% design of a river pumping station.
Executive session for litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room of the airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of board vacancy in 2025.
Lease with DDHP – action item.
Lease assignment from Jo Hangar LLC to Peters – action item.
Work orders for plow truck and Taxiway B rehabilitation – action items.
Lease assignment from Peterson to Kumm – action item.
Lease assignment from Maiorana to Anderson – action item.
Lease with Mills Property Holdings – action item.
Sublease from Ford to Bergamo – action item.
Executive session for litigation.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way.
Agenda:
Public hearing on 2025 port budget.
State appropriation grant agreement amendment No. 1 with the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Consultant service agreement with PND Engineers – action item.
Restate and amend lease on 1049 Port Way – action item.
Quit claim Tract B to City of Clarkston – action item.
Discussion of 2025 election of commission officers.
Budget 2025 – action item.
Two resolutions for sale of property – action items.
Executive session about purchase of real estate and performance of a public employee.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Event recreational vehicle park rental rates – action item.
Updated recreational vehicle park rules – action item.
Application for 2025 Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant – action item.
Recreational vehicle park upgrades – action item.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report – action item.
Approval of statement of expenses– action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report – grants, fee schedule process update, strategic planning update, library lighting project update, reimagine downtown project.
Public Art Policy Display and Donation – action item.
Board of Trustees bylaws update – action item.
Security camera policy.
Executive session – Idaho Code, to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student.