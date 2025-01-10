After a “lengthy investigation,” a narcotics-related search warrant was executed Tuesday morning in Clarkston. During the search, detectives seized 1.5 ounces of powder fentanyl, methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales and several hundred dollars in cash. Additional information obtained led to a another search a short time later along the 1400 block of Elm Street, where detectives found more fentanyl powder, which resulted in the arrests.

Officers from the Clarkston Police Department, Lewiston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff’s Office participated in this investigation and Tuesday’s search and arrests.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force, led by Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, is a cooperative effort between law enforcement in Whitman, Latah, Nez Perce and Asotin counties to “combat illegal narcotics,” according to the news release.