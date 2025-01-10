Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Three Clarkston residents are arrested on drug charges after task force investigation

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Three Clarkston residents were arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant earlier this week at a residence along the 1200 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston.

Kelli Duxbury, 39, Joseph Harvill, 49, and Joseph Jordan, 23, were all booked into the Asotin County Jail on the felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

After a “lengthy investigation,” a narcotics-related search warrant was executed Tuesday morning in Clarkston. During the search, detectives seized 1.5 ounces of powder fentanyl, methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales and several hundred dollars in cash. Additional information obtained led to a another search a short time later along the 1400 block of Elm Street, where detectives found more fentanyl powder, which resulted in the arrests.

Officers from the Clarkston Police Department, Lewiston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff’s Office participated in this investigation and Tuesday’s search and arrests.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force, led by Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, is a cooperative effort between law enforcement in Whitman, Latah, Nez Perce and Asotin counties to “combat illegal narcotics,” according to the news release.

Related
Local NewsJan. 10
Rep. Skaug introduces marijuana possession bill
Local NewsJan. 10
University DEI under fire in new draft bill
Local NewsJan. 10
Regional cattle market is strong, but worries remain
Local NewsJan. 10
Libey reflects on nearly 50-year career in Whitman County
Related
Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam
Local NewsJan. 10
Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam
Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo
Local NewsJan. 10
Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo
Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House
Local NewsJan. 10
Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House
Washington senators secure U.S. 12 expansion grant near Tri-Cities
Local NewsJan. 10
Washington senators secure U.S. 12 expansion grant near Tri-Cities
Idaho judiciary releases report on court cases
Local NewsJan. 10
Idaho judiciary releases report on court cases
Two fires point to issues with old homes
Local NewsJan. 9
Two fires point to issues with old homes
Feds float new rule for griz protection
Local NewsJan. 9
Feds float new rule for griz protection
Skaug wants to make it harder to pass initiatives
Local NewsJan. 9
Skaug wants to make it harder to pass initiatives
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy