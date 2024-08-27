Three juveniles detained in high-speed Moscow pursuit

Deputies spotted the vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch allegedly driving nearly 100 mph. Deputies pursued the vehicle into Moscow where they were joined by the Moscow Police Department in the chase.

Police found the vehicle abandoned by the side of the roadway in south Moscow. Moscow Police used a drone to track where the suspects may have gone and found them hiding in a nearby shed.

The juvenile suspects were not named, but the driver was charged with suspicion of eluding, resisting and obstructing officers, and unlawful entry.