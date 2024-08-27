Tim Sperber selected as Lewiston's next superintendent

"Tim is such a relationship builder and has some great ideas and thoughts about increasing the culture in the valley, working as a true partnership with our community, which is part of our vision," said Staci Baldwin, president of the Lewiston School Board. "I think having Tim in here will allow us to not take any steps backward on the trajectory Lance has us on."

Sperber and one other in-house candidate, Director of Curriculum Lisa Fenter, were interviewed by the board behind closed doors Monday evening. Baldwin said in open session that "we had two great candidates. Both had great strengths."

Had the board not been confident in picking one of the in-house candidates Monday night, it would have opened a public search, Baldwin said.

"The board definitely did their due diligence, asking questions of the candidates in all aspects," she said. "They both did a great job — they really did. It was not an easy decision, but I think it'll be great for the district."