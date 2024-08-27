Tiny home village lease will go before Lewiston council

A proposed lease that’s a key step in creating a tiny home village for young adults at risk of being homeless will go before the Lewiston City Council on Monday evening.

The LC Valley Youth Resource Center would lease the 0.37 acres for $100 annually for 50 years on vacant land that used to be a city park, according to the lease that’s part of the city council agenda packet.

“The sole purpose of this lease is for the (LC Valley Youth Resource Center) to develop, operate and maintain a transitional housing village development on the premises,” according to the lease.

Backers and opponents of the proposed 12 housing units at 2207 E. Main St. are rallying people to attend the 6 p.m. Monday meeting at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Supporters of the project have previously stated it’s urgently needed. Opponents of the housing have stated that, while they agree with the plan’s goals, they believe the needs of their neighborhood where it would be located are being ignored.

They unsuccessfully tried to convince Lewiston’s Planning & Zoning Commission not to approve a conditional use permit for it in the M-1, or light industrial zone, and then appealed the commission’s decision to the city council.

The council narrowly voted not to weigh in on the commission’s decision and, at this stage, opponents of the village haven’t appealed the city council’s action, said Linda Glines, who filed the appeal that was accompanied by more than 50 signatures.

Children in foster care or using the free, overnight housing the LC Valley Youth Resource Center provides for children between the ages of 12 and 17 years old have no place to go when they turn 18 years old, said Michelle King, a founder of the not-for-profit center.

Many of those young adults, who are survivors of child abuse or neglect, are still finishing high school when they age out of the center or foster care, she said.

Typically they haven’t yet completed training for full-time jobs lucrative enough to pay for necessities such as food, housing and medical care, King said.

At the same time, supporters of the tiny home village are worried about delaying the transaction too long, she said.

The tiny home village would occupy the leased city land as well as the present Twin County United Way office property. The office would be remodeled into a community room for the village.

The deal to buy that property has been extended multiple times, King said.