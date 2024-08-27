Top school official visits Moscow Charter

MOSCOW — On Friday, Idaho’s head of public education visited Moscow to tour the state’s first and longest-serving charter school.

Moscow Charter School staff and students showed off their classrooms for Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

She headed up to the Palouse after an invitation from Moscow Charter School Administrator Tony Bonuccelli, who praised Critchfield for valuing charter schools in a state where the focus on school choice has increased.

Critchfield said there is a misconception that charter schools are not public schools, and she wants to send the message that Idaho supports them. She said charter schools are required to earn a performance certificate, which sets a high standard for them to meet.

“They’re owed a level of attention and support,” she said.

Bonuccelli emphasized that Moscow Charter School, which was established in 1998, has a strong partnership with the Moscow School District, and Critchfield echoed this sentiment by saying this partnership is a “great model” for those kinds of relationships.