Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 19, 2024

Top school official visits Moscow Charter

Debbie Critchfield takes tour of state’s longest-serving charter school

Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow Charter School sixth graders Anastasia Turner, left, and Kyleigh Russell, center, tell Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, right, about current school projects during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.,
Moscow Charter School sixth graders Anastasia Turner, left, and Kyleigh Russell, center, tell Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, right, about current school projects during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, left, Moscow Charter School English language arts teacher Macy Swift, center, and principal Tony Bonuccelli talk during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, left, Moscow Charter School English language arts teacher Macy Swift, center, and principal Tony Bonuccelli talk during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, back right, and husband Dave Critchfield, back center, are welcomed to Moscow Charter School by students Quinn Rokyta, front left, and Gavin Bonuccelli, front center, principal Tony Bonuccelli, back left, and school board of directors chairperson Leslie Baker, front right, Friday in Moscow.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, back right, and husband Dave Critchfield, back center, are welcomed to Moscow Charter School by students Quinn Rokyta, front left, and Gavin Bonuccelli, front center, principal Tony Bonuccelli, back left, and school board of directors chairperson Leslie Baker, front right, Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow Charter School first graders respond to a question from Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, left, during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.
Moscow Charter School first graders respond to a question from Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, left, during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow Charter School principal Tony Bonuccelli, left, walks Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield between school buildings during Critchfield�s tour of the school Friday in Moscow.
Moscow Charter School principal Tony Bonuccelli, left, walks Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield between school buildings during Critchfield�s tour of the school Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Cat Harner, left, Moscow Charter School elementary physical education, keyboarding and robotics teacher, speaks with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, right, during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.
Cat Harner, left, Moscow Charter School elementary physical education, keyboarding and robotics teacher, speaks with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, right, during Critchfields tour of the school Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A tour of Moscow Charter School stops by the room of Paul Collins, left, the middle science and gifted and talented teacher, with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, right, Friday in Moscow.
A tour of Moscow Charter School stops by the room of Paul Collins, left, the middle science and gifted and talented teacher, with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, right, Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A collection of Moscow Charter School staff, students and board of directors pose with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and members of her staff on Critchfields visit to the school Friday in Moscow.
A collection of Moscow Charter School staff, students and board of directors pose with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and members of her staff on Critchfields visit to the school Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — On Friday, Idaho’s head of public education visited Moscow to tour the state’s first and longest-serving charter school.

Moscow Charter School staff and students showed off their classrooms for Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

She headed up to the Palouse after an invitation from Moscow Charter School Administrator Tony Bonuccelli, who praised Critchfield for valuing charter schools in a state where the focus on school choice has increased.

Critchfield said there is a misconception that charter schools are not public schools, and she wants to send the message that Idaho supports them. She said charter schools are required to earn a performance certificate, which sets a high standard for them to meet.

“They’re owed a level of attention and support,” she said.

Bonuccelli emphasized that Moscow Charter School, which was established in 1998, has a strong partnership with the Moscow School District, and Critchfield echoed this sentiment by saying this partnership is a “great model” for those kinds of relationships.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Critchfield toured nearly all of the classrooms in the K-8 school with the help of students Quinn Rokyta, 11, and Bonuccelli’s 10-year-old son, Gavin Bonuccelli.

Along the way she met with eighth-graders Elliot Tanner-Downey and Liam Nasypany, who showed off the lego robots that are used for the school’s robotics team.

Tanner-Downey told Critchfield he likes engineering because it is about “finding different ways to improve on things.” He said robotics is an activity that makes math useful.

English and language arts teacher Macy Swift told Critchfield she is training to teach students with dyslexia. Swift said she believes children should be screened for dyslexia through middle school and emphasized the importance of teacher aids who can help those students improve their reading skills.

Critchfield also toured Moscow Charter School’s science classroom and the classroom where they learn life skills like cooking, sewing and budgeting. She also toured the elementary building where students were using artwork, tablets and robots to learn.

Critchfield was in the area to give the Idaho Teacher of the Year award to Orchards Elementary teacher Heidi Cornell in Lewiston.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 19
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Related
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
Local NewsOct. 19
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Local NewsOct. 18
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Local NewsOct. 18
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Local NewsOct. 18
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Local NewsOct. 18
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Local NewsOct. 18
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Local NewsOct. 18
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy