Books
The top five best-selling books of the week as of Dec. 27 according to publishersweekly.com.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “James” by Percival Everett
2. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson
3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah
4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson
5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Melania” by Melania Trump
2. “Cher: The Memoir, Part One” by Cher
3. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan; foreward by David Allen Sibley
4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten
5. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough
2. “Not Another Christmas Rom Com” by A. J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton
3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
4. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer
5. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay
6. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen
7. “Knight of Shadows” by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl
8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
9. “Beware of Chicken 4” by Casualfarmer, narrated by Travis Baldree
10. “Defiance of the Fall 14” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author
3. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
5. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
6. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block
7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author
8. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
6. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
7. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
8. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” Dean Martin
9. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
10. “Underneath The Tree,” Kelly Clarkson
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
3. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
4. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
5. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
6. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore
7. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Indigo,” Sam Barber and Avery Anna
9. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
10. “Pour Me A Drink,” Post Malone and Blake Shelton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “Underneath The Tree,” Kelly Clarkson
5. “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
6. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
7. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
8. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
9. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
10. “Drive,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
3. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
4. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
5. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
6. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
7. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
8. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
9. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
10. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande