Toxin-producing bacteria found at Spring Valley Reservoir

TROY — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is advising people to stay out of Spring Valley Reservoir where a harmful algae bloom that produces liver toxins harmful to people, pets and livestock has been detected.

People are advised to avoid swimming, wading or other activities that involve contact with the water there and to not drink the water or allow pets or livestock to drink it, according to a department news release. Boiling and filtering does not remove the toxins.

People or pets who do have contact with the water should be bathed with water from a clean source as soon as possible. People should wash their hands after they handle fish caught from the reservoir or have contact with objects that have been in the water there.

Fish caught from the reservoir can be eaten but they should be filleted with the skin and internal organs removed prior to cooking and eating.