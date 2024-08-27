Traffic study looks at improving safety on Thain Road

Lewiston city counselors got their first look at a study of traffic problems on the Thain Road corridor Monday and potential fixes aimed at improving safety, vehicle movement and commerce.

Proposed changes include traffic signal updates, blocking some side streets and driveways, the addition of mediums at several locations, pedestrian crossing beacons and public transit pullouts so people can more safely access buses.

Kittelson and Associates of Spokane authored the study for the Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city council will consider adopting the plan as a guiding document so it can inform capital improvement decisions in the coming years. Counselors are scheduled to vote on the plan as soon as Oct. 28 but Public Works Director Dustin Johnson told councilors at a work session Monday that there is no rush and the vote can be rescheduled.

“There is no urgency on this,” he said.

With an average vehicle count that exceeds more than 19,000 cars and trucks per day, the corridor that starts at the top of Thain Grade and proceeds south to Alder Avenue is one of the city’s busiest arteries. It is lined with businesses and intersects with side streets accessing residential areas. Several of the intersections include streets that enter both diagonally and at right angles and the route is viewed as being unfriendly for pedestrians.

Motorists often have a hard time making left turns onto the road from side streets and from the parking lots of businesses. There were 235 traffic accidents there, 37% with injuries, between 2018 and 2022.

The most sweeping of the proposed changes would happen at one of the corridor’s most problematic intersections — the interchange of Thain Road, 10th Street and Warner Avenue on the east side of Thain. The plan calls for a center median on the section of 10th Street between Warner and Thain. It would connect to another medium on Warner Avenue. The T-shaped lane divider would restrict left turns from 10th Street onto Warner and from Warner onto 10th.

Wende Wilber, senior principal planner at Kittelson and Associates, said it’s one of the trickiest intersections on the corridor.

“We tried roundabouts, we tried everything. We tried what we call a dog bone roundabout, to try to capture both intersections, and it just didn’t work,” she said. “So the simplest treatment is a median to start to redistribute the traffic. And this improvement does rely on the redistribution of traffic to other intersections along Thain road.”

The plan also proposes blocking some side streets from reaching Thain. For example, it contemplates stopping Vista Avenue on the west side of Thain.

“It has the second highest crash rate on the corridor — 55% of those crashes are turning or sideswipe collisions, and it’s related to the number of driveways,” Wilber said.

The plan also proposes blocking Ninth Street from meeting Thain on the west side of their intersection, blocking Linden on the west or east and west sides of Thain, and both sides of 11th Street where it meets Thain.

The plan would reduce the number of driveways at various businesses.