Transient arrested after alleged screwdriver assault

ASOTIN — A Clarkston transient is facing a second-degree assault charge in Asotin County for allegedly trying to stab a man with a screwdriver.

Clay W. Howlett, 30, was spotted exiting a vehicle, which did not belong to him, and appeared to have been sleeping in the car parked at a Clarkston business. As an employee approached him, Howlett reportedly threw some clothing items to the ground and yelled, “I’m not going back to jail.”

The employee was trying to hold on to Howlett until police arrived and both men wound up on the ground, police said. Howlett got to his feet and allegedly pulled out a 9-inch screwdriver and attempted to stab the man, according to court documents.