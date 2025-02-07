Sections
Local NewsFebruary 7, 2025

Transient arrested after alleged screwdriver assault

Lewiston Tribune
ASOTIN — A Clarkston transient is facing a second-degree assault charge in Asotin County for allegedly trying to stab a man with a screwdriver.

Clay W. Howlett, 30, was spotted exiting a vehicle, which did not belong to him, and appeared to have been sleeping in the car parked at a Clarkston business. As an employee approached him, Howlett reportedly threw some clothing items to the ground and yelled, “I’m not going back to jail.”

The employee was trying to hold on to Howlett until police arrived and both men wound up on the ground, police said. Howlett got to his feet and allegedly pulled out a 9-inch screwdriver and attempted to stab the man, according to court documents.

The alleged victim was able to deflect three stabbing motions to his body before Howlett fled on foot. He was arrested near 15th and Bridge streets on Jan. 26, and is now in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

In addition to assault, Howlett is charged with first-degree criminal trespass, making a false statement to a public servant, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

He pleaded not guilty this week in Asotin County Superior Court and will appear again March 3 for trial setting.

Attorney Rick Cuddihy has been appointed to represent him, and Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

