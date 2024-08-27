Sections
Local NewsNovember 28, 2024

Travelers can expect mainly good weather

Moderate temperatures, lower gas prices should make for a pleasant Thanksgiving weekend

Eric Barker avatar
Eric Barker
story image illustation

Holiday travelers have plenty to be thankful for — clear weather and falling fuel prices.

Snow and rain will be largely absent from the Pacific Northwest over the next several days, leaving only the possibility of fog as a bugaboo for drivers.

“The weather is going to be pretty quiet when it comes to travel through the weekend and even into early next week,” said Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service. “There is going to be some very light snow showers over Lookout Pass and the passes over the Cascades, too, but it’s going to be very light, maybe a dusting.”

Elsewhere, people can expect mostly dry weather. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should see high temperatures in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be slightly cooler on the Palouse and Camas Prairie with highs ranging from the upper 20s middle to upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s.

Drivers can scratch high fuel prices off their lists of potential holiday headaches, but it could be better. Both Idaho and Washington exceed the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline — $3.07. Idaho’s average was $3.11 Wednesday and Washington’s, always higher, was a hair over $4.

That compares to a 2023 national average of $3.27 and Idaho and Washington averages of $3.64 and $4.39, respectively.

“Idaho gas prices have been significantly cheaper for most of the year, and the state average is

closing in on $3,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a news release. “Some areas, such as Coeur d’Alene, Franklin (County) and Idaho Falls, are already below the mark. Hopefully, the rest of the state will catch up soon.”

As is often the case, gas prices in north central Idaho are higher and prices in southeastern Washington are lower than their respective state averages. The Lewiston average was $3.25 Wednesday and Clarkston averaged $3.37.

People headed to Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls can find prices just under $3 per gallon, Boise-bound travelers can expect to pay about the Idaho average and those headed to Seattle can expect to shell out about $4.21 per gallon, according to prices listed at AAA.com.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

