Treasurer proposes disability alternative

BOISE — Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth is proposing Idaho opt into a program that allows for eligible residents with disabilities to save beyond limits set by public assistance programs.

Idaho is one of four states that does not offer its own version of the Achieving a Better Life Experience program, or ABLE.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, presented the bill Monday in place of Ellsworth in the House Health and Welfare Committee. The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which clears the way for it to come back for a full public hearing.

Skaug told committee members he got an email over the summer from a mother from Star, Idaho, who was asking for help and access to the ABLE program.

“I got ahold of the treasurer, and she was light-years ahead of me on this bill and issue in Idaho and the need for it,” Skaug said.