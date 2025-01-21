Treasurer proposes disability alternative

BOISE — Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth is proposing Idaho opt into a program that allows for eligible residents with disabilities to save beyond limits set by public assistance programs.
Idaho is one of four states that does not offer its own version of the Achieving a Better Life Experience program, or ABLE.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, presented the bill Monday in place of Ellsworth in the House Health and Welfare Committee. The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which clears the way for it to come back for a full public hearing.
Skaug told committee members he got an email over the summer from a mother from Star, Idaho, who was asking for help and access to the ABLE program.
“I got ahold of the treasurer, and she was light-years ahead of me on this bill and issue in Idaho and the need for it,” Skaug said.
The ABLE account program allows residents whose disability began before the age of 26 to save up to $100,000 without losing access to eligibility for programs such as federal food assistance, Medicaid and Social Security Disability Insurance. Many needs-based programs restrict eligibility to people who have less than $2,000 in “countable resources” — if someone saves more than this limit, they risk losing benefits.
Funds in the the accounts can grow tax-free and be used for expenses such as food, housing, transportation, medical expenses and more.
The Idaho Legislature in 2017 passed HB 41, which did not activate an Idaho ABLE program but allowed residents to participate in other states’ programs and allow the Gem State to disregard the accounts when determining eligibility for state and local assistance programs.
The legislation would also create an ABLE Account Advisory Council to provide recommendations and policies and actions to “enhance the outreach, marketing, and education of the Idaho ABLE account program,” the bill said.
The bill stipulates the Idaho State Independent Living Council and the Treasurer’s Office will provide financial literacy in outreach efforts that include information on ABLE accounts.
