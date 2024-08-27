Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns

PULLMAN — The city of Pullman is increasing how frequently it holds Town Hall open house meetings in an effort to better engage with the community.

Residents trickled in to speak with city staff and councilors Tuesday night at the Pullman Senior Center. Some came to be more involved in their local government, and others brought concerns they’d like officials to address.

Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin said one of the council’s goals is improving communication. The city greatly appreciated input it received during the last Town Hall in October, he said, and decided to make the yearly event a biannual one.

“We’re here for the people of the community,” Benjamin said. “This is an opportunity to learn how we can do a better job at receiving ideas that might not have been communicated to us otherwise.”

Chelsea Whitney, a member of the Downtown Pullman Association Board of Directors, came to discuss the city’s new right-of-way use permit fees.

Earlier this month, the council approved an increase in rates for anyone who wants to occupy sidewalks and streets for events, outdoor seating and other happenings, bringing the cost to a $245 annual flat fee.

Whitney said the bump creates a barrier for organizations that only put on events that benefit the community as a whole. She’d like the city to reconsider its decision and change fees for nonprofits to make it more accessible to hold events.

Allison Munch-Rotolo, co-chairperson of the College Hill Association’s Board of Directors, said historic preservation is very important to the organization, and it’s one of several strategies of long term revitalization.