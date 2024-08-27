Tribe objects to Forest Service approval of gold mine

The Nez Perce Tribe accused the U.S. Forest Service on Monday of violating its treaty rights by approving a giant, open-pit gold mine in the headwaters of the South Fork of the Salmon River — an area where tribal members have fished for hundreds of generations.

A mining plan proposed by Perpetua Resources and accompanying environmental documentation was signed Friday by Payette National Forest Supervisor Matthew Davis.

The Boise-based company still has additional permits and approvals to acquire, but the greenlight from Davis means the controversial project is more likely than ever to be implemented.

Nez Perce people continue to fish in the South Fork of the Salmon River drainage, exercising rights reserved in its 1855 and 1863 treaties with the U.S. Government. In addition, the tribe, which has an extensive fisheries program, spends about $3 million there annually in an effort to recover chinook, steelhead and bull trout. All three species are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The tribe contends the project and the waste it will create will destroy fish habitat in the mining footprint and pose a threat to downstream water quality and habitat.

“Following an exhaustive review of Perpetua’s mine plans over the last eight years, we believe the Forest Service’s approval of the mine violates an agreement the United States made by treaty with the Nez Perce people 170 years ago,” said Shannon F. Wheeler, chairperson of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee in a news release. “Our treaty-reserved rights are fundamental to the culture, identity, economy and sovereignty of the Nez Perce people. The tribe is extremely disappointed with the Forest Service’s decision to approve this mine and is evaluating next steps.”

The company and its allies celebrated the approval. Perpetua Resources projects the mine will create more than 500 jobs and yield 4.8 million ounces of gold in its first four years of operation. The mine, holding an estimated 148-million-pound antimony reserve, is also expected to be the sole domestic source of the strategic mineral used in munitions and batteries.

“We are thrilled to receive our Final Record of Decision from the Forest Service,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO of Perpetua Resources, in a news release. “This approval elevates the Stibnite Gold Project to an elite class of projects in America that have cleared (National Environmental Permit Act permitting). The Stibnite Gold Project can deliver decisive wins for our communities, the environment, the economy, and our national security.”