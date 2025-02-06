Tribe talks to county about gaming

ASOTIN — When the Nez Perce Tribe purchased the Clarkston Golf and Country Club six years ago, the golf course was struggling financially and in “dire straits,” officials said Wednesday.

Since that time, the name of the course has been changed to Red Wolf Golf Club, and the links in west Clarkston continue to be well maintained and on a path that may result in gaming options, such as sports betting and card games in the clubhouse.

Tribal leaders met with Asotin County officials to discuss their plans to place the 89 acres in trust and explore gaming options. It could take several years before the process is completed, said Shannon Wheeler, chairperson of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.

Wheeler assured the board of commissioners that there are no plans to disrupt golf or change the footprint of the existing buildings. The goal is to create more economic drivers that would benefit both the tribe and the community, he said.

Because the Nez Perce do not have a tax base, the tribe relies on gaming revenues to supplement services for tribal members and fund philanthropic endeavors through its educational contributions to the region, Wheeler said.

The game of golf itself provides a lot of life lessons, promotes health and draws tribal members and other people to Clarkston. “Everyone in Lapwai doesn’t play basketball,” Wheeler said.

Through the purchase, the tribe is reintroducing itself to the region, sharing its historical ties to the land, and providing opportunities for economic development in Asotin County, the chairperson said.

“We want to work hand in hand with Asotin County,” Wheeler told the commissioners.

Chairperson Chuck Whitman said the county has fallen behind financially and the potential loss of $14,500 in property taxes a year adds to the struggle. The state only allows a 1% increase in property taxes each year, and underfunded mandates and inflation are not helping the situation.

Because Red Wolf Golf Club is located near residential neighborhoods, some people have concerns about the potential traffic and lack of parking if the clubhouse becomes a hot spot for gaming, Whitman said.

“Gaming in a residential area is a concern,” Whitman said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done on both of our sides if this moves forward.”