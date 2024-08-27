Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 27, 2024

TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center

Two-phase project will first address upgrades to accommodate increases to surgical services

Rachel Sun
story image illustation

TriState Health is aiming to raise roughly $5 million in community donations to help fund the first phase of an expansion and update of its Surgical Center.

D’Lynn Ottmar, chief development officer at the TriState Health Foundation, said TriState is planning two phases to the expansion. Total costs for the first phase of the expansion are estimated to be around $30 million, Ottmar said.

The first phase would include an infrastructure upgrade and expanding the hospital’s sterile processing unit.

“That (sterile processing unit) area is small,” she said. “As technology grows and expands, (and) we get new pieces of equipment, we need to have more space to be able to accommodate in cleaning and sterilizing those pieces of equipment.”

The foundation’s board hopes to receive roughly $8 million in state and federal money for the first phase of the process, she said, and anywhere from $6 million to $8 million for the second part of the process.

The second phase, Ottmar said, will involve the expansion of the operating room as well as post- and pre-operation rooms for patients.

“The first phase really gets us what we need,” she said. “The second phase kind of gets us what we want.”

Those Phase 1 expansions are necessary to accommodate increases in surgical services, which have increased by about 50% since 2019, Ottmar said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The hospital’s patient base is also aging, increasing the need for certain types of care. According to a request the hospital made for federal funds last year, TriState’s primary patient population resides within Asotin, Garfield and Nez Perce counties, and all three counties share similar demographics.

That same request noted that the three counties had a combined average of 25% senior residents, and that the number of seniors outpaces the number of K-12 students in the area. It also noted that the next cohort senior residents account for roughly 21% of the total population.

“It’s all about really helping the community,” Ottmar said. “Within the next five, 10 years, 39% of our population is going to be over the age of 65.”

Some infrastructure upgrades are already underway with existing funding, Ottmar said, such as $1 million the hospital received from the state this year.

“We’re only spending the money as we get it,” she said.

Ottmar said the exact extent of the upgrades will be dependent on how much the hospital is able to raise through a combination of government grants and community support.

“We just recently built a new inpatient dietary wing. We are, you know, max for our debt to capacity ratio. So we absolutely need to get state and federal funding to help support this, and also community support, for us to move forward.”

Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Related
Local NewsNov. 27
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Local NewsNov. 27
Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 27
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
Local NewsNov. 27
YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday
Related
Some events planned on Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 27
Some events planned on Thanksgiving
Whitman County Auditor finalizes 2024 general election results
Local NewsNov. 27
Whitman County Auditor finalizes 2024 general election results
Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 27
Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston
Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire
Local NewsNov. 27
Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire
Man in Monday morning fatal crash near Moscow identified
Local NewsNov. 26
Man in Monday morning fatal crash near Moscow identified
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president
Local NewsNov. 26
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president
Stage Coach Road near Waha will be closed today for debris removal
Local NewsNov. 26
Stage Coach Road near Waha will be closed today for debris removal
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy