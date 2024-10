A Scheibe Farms grain truck tipped over Tuesday morning along Washington State Route 129 about 1 mile south of Asotin. The 19-year-old driver was uninjured. Grain spilled onto the highway, and crews managed to contain fuel leaking from the truck. Asotin County Fire District, Washington State Patrol and the Asotin County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash that occurred at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. Noel Hardin