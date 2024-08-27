Sections
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Trump chooses Idahoans to oversee federal forests

Boren, Schultz picked for positions in new U.S. administration

Eric Barker avatar
Eric Barker
Tom Schultz
Tom Schultz
story image illustation

Two Idahoans have been tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee the U.S. Forest Service.

Trump nominated Michael Boren for under secretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment. The position, which oversees the Forest Service, requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Trump also appointed Tom Schultz to serve as Boren’s chief of staff, a position that does not require confirmation.

Schultz comes from the Idaho Forest Group, where he is vice president of resources and government affairs. He previously ran the Idaho Department of Lands and worked for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Boren founded Clearwater Analytics with his brother David. Boren is also a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and a volunteer member of the Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department where he owns a ranch.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the Gem State will be well-served to have two of its own in positions of power.

“I have a great deal of confidence in their ability to carry out President Trump’s vision to fundamentally transform how wildfire and forests are managed across the West,” he said in a news release. “We are blessed to be well represented by Idahoans who reflect Idaho values, and we stand ready to help the Trump Administration prevent and more quickly suppress wildfire, better manage our forests, and improve outdoor recreation on public lands in our state.”

In an interview with the Tribune, Schultz said he will start Feb. 10 and his job will be to support Boren.

“I’m there to make sure the under secretary is successful,” he said.

While not speaking for Boren, Schultz said he is confident one of their first tasks will be to ensure Idaho and other western states are prepared for the coming fire season.

Schultz said the agency, as dictated by law, will seek to promote multiple uses of national forest land and look to involve the public.

“A big focus is to make sure we are aligned with our public,” he said. “We are there to serve the

American public.”

Trump nominated Kristin Sleeper to be deputy under secretary for natural resources and environment. She has worked in Congress as a staffer for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and House Agriculture Committee.

Barker may be reached at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

