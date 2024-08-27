Trump gets mixed reviews from NW

The Senate delegations from Idaho, Washington and Oregon continued to be on opposite sides of tumultuous events in Washington, D.C., this week.

The Democrats from Washington and Oregon have objected to many of President Donald Trump’s executive orders and the unprecedented maneuverings by the Department of Government Efficiency led by mega-billionaire Elon Musk.

Idaho’s all-Republican delegation has cheered on the president and his executive orders and either supported DOGE or ignored it.

Sens. Ron Wyden, of Oregon, and Maria Cantwell, of Washington, along with 18 other Democrats petitioned Idaho’s Sen. Mike Crapo to hold hearings on Musk’s DOGE. Crapo is chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee where Wyden is the ranking Democrat and Cantwell is a member.

A cadre of engineers working for DOGE, one as young as 19, has gained access to the computer systems of the United States Agency for International Development, Office of Personnel Management, Government Services Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Education, Department of Energy and several others.

The team reportedly has access to the private information of millions of Americans and to the U.S. Treasury Department’s payment system.

The Democrats view the infiltration, blessed by Trump as an effort to root out fraud and waste, as a risk to the system responsible for $6 trillion in payments annually and an intrusion on privacy.

“It is critical that the Senate understands this threat to the stability of a payment system that millions of Americans rely upon and that is critical to America’s global financial standing,” they wrote in the letter asking Crapo to schedule a hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Crapo did not respond to questions from the Lewiston Tribune about the letter or other topics related to Trump’s first weeks in office.

Sen. Jim Risch, of Idaho, supports the reorganization of USAID and making it a part of the State Department. The agency funds international aid programs often referred to as soft power for its ability to incentivize favorable behavior of foreign governments and project a favorable image of the U.S. to foreign populations. But the agency has been criticized by Republicans for being wasteful, and Trump and Musk are attempting to dismantle it.

“There is no doubt that USAID has been fraught with reckless waste that has significantly degraded the American taxpayer’s trust in this organization,” Risch said in a statement. “Before President Trump, taxpayers were paying 70,000 dollars for ‘DEI musical production’ in Ireland and millions to boost tourism in Egypt. Who on earth thought that was a good idea?”

Risch blocked a resolution from Sen. Chris Coon, D-Del., expressing support for the agency’s work but said some of the agency’s projects are valuable and he believes those will be retained.