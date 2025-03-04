Trump orders increased logging

In an effort to dramatically increase timber production from federal land, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that fast-tracks environmental reviews and potentially sweeps aside protections for endangered species.

Issued Saturday, the order looks to ease the regulatory burdens that can slow the preparation and implementation of federal timber sales.

“These onerous Federal policies have forced our Nation to rely upon imported lumber, thus exporting jobs and prosperity and compromising our self-reliance,” Trump said in the order. “It is vital that we reverse these policies and increase domestic timber production to protect our national and economic security.”

When land managers at the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management open an area to logging, they must first go through an environmental review subject to public participation. Foresters lay out the size of timber sales and analyze their potential effects on the ecosystem. If there is a chance a sale may harm threatened or endangered species like salmon, steelhead or bull trout, scientists at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or National Marine Fisheries Service must weigh in.

The process governed by the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species is designed to make sure the logging doesn’t cause undue harm to the environment. But the environmental documentation for a single timber sale can take years and the work is often challenged in court by people and organizations who disagree with sales.

Trump’s order calls for speeding up the reviews looking at logging impacts to endangered species and tasks the Endangered Species Committee to intervene when needed. Better known as the “God Squad,” the committee has the power to grant waivers to the ESA and permit harm to or even extinction of listed species.

The order calls for expansion of categorical exclusions — rules that allow the environmental documentation of timber sales and other federal actions to be skipped if they are deemed too small to be of consequence. The order also directs agencies to find ways to streamline other permitting associated with logging on federal land.

People frustrated with the slow pace of federal timber projects that are counted on to feed saw mills in rural communities and keep forests healthy welcomed Trump’s order.

“I’m excited. We are going to, I believe, get back to managing the lands instead of just protecting the lands. I think managing does protect the lands,” said Skip Brandt, an Idaho County Commissioner who is often critical of the Forest Service.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little pledged the state’s assistance in preparing and implementing timber projects. Trump’s order specifically mentioned the Good Neighbor Authority that allows state, local and tribal governments to take on some of that work. The Idaho Department of Lands frequently participates in the implementation of federal timber sales through the authority.