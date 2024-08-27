Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training

story image illustation

Eleven people who work in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently completed a 10-hour training program to become Fellows for the Twin County United Way, the nonprofit announced recently.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“This training equips the Fellows with the knowledge and tools needed to be effective representatives for the Twin County United Way,” according to a United Way news release. “Participants gained valuable insights into the local nonprofit landscape, the challenges facing our community, and the collaborative efforts underway to address these issues.”

The Fellows who completed the training are Tiffany Brinkly, Avista Utilities; Sarah Brown, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel; Jocie Chamberlain, Waddell & Reed; Sara Hearsey, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Nikki Johnston, Inland Cellular; Kelly Lanman, CHAS Health; Kaitlyn Loseth, Stonebraker McQuary Insurance; Mariah Miller, TriState Health Foundation; Becky Olinger, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Kevin Reynolds, Asotin County Fire District #1; and Cora VanLeuven, Lewis Clark Credit Union.

Related
Local NewsNov. 12
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 12
Uniontown Public Library levy now passing after most recent ...
Local NewsNov. 12
PRH set for lockdown drill Thursday
Local NewsNov. 12
Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thur...
Related
Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend
Local NewsNov. 12
Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend
Atten-hut, a 4-star general
Local NewsNov. 12
Atten-hut, a 4-star general
Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion
Local NewsNov. 12
Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 11
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Local NewsNov. 11
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Local NewsNov. 11
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
Local NewsNov. 11
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025
Local NewsNov. 10
New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy