Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training

“This training equips the Fellows with the knowledge and tools needed to be effective representatives for the Twin County United Way,” according to a United Way news release. “Participants gained valuable insights into the local nonprofit landscape, the challenges facing our community, and the collaborative efforts underway to address these issues.”

The Fellows who completed the training are Tiffany Brinkly, Avista Utilities; Sarah Brown, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel; Jocie Chamberlain, Waddell & Reed; Sara Hearsey, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Nikki Johnston, Inland Cellular; Kelly Lanman, CHAS Health; Kaitlyn Loseth, Stonebraker McQuary Insurance; Mariah Miller, TriState Health Foundation; Becky Olinger, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Kevin Reynolds, Asotin County Fire District #1; and Cora VanLeuven, Lewis Clark Credit Union.