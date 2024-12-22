Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 22, 2024

Two avoid serious injuries in fire

No cause has been determined for blaze on 8th Avenue in Lewiston

Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Fire illuminates smoke billowing out of a house at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.
Fire illuminates smoke billowing out of a house at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Fire burns along the roof of a house at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.
Fire burns along the roof of a house at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.
Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The back of a house at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street is burned out Saturday evening in Lewiston.
The back of a house at the corner of 8th Avenue and and 16th street is burned out Saturday evening in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Two people avoided serious injuries Saturday afternoon when they escaped a burning Lewiston home.

After a man at the home helped an elderly woman exit the house, he returned to rescue pets, said Lewiston Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jacks.

He grabbed a fire extinguisher hoping to stop the blaze and, when he opened a door to the house, suffered burns to his arms that didn’t require hospitalization, Jacks said.

Nothing has been determined about the cause of the fire in the home on the northwest corner of 8th Avenue and 16th Street, other than it appears to have started on the west or back side of the house, Jacks said.

The estimated damage to the house at this time is $250,000, he said.

The response was complicated by the weather and remodeling that had been done to the home, which is more than 100 years old, Jacks said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“You just have a lot of hidden spaces,” he said.

The fire reached an attic between the highest of two ceilings and the roof, as well the home’s main floor, Jacks said.

Crews cut a rectangular hole in the home’s steep metal roof as rain fell, making the surface slick. The job required a circular saw and a chainsaw, he said.

The opening allows heat to vent and makes it less likely the blaze will reignite, Jacks said.

Firefighters were planning to check on the home intermittently throughout the night, he said.

A total of 19 firefighters from the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston responded to the fire, which was reported to emergency dispatchers at 3:14 p.m. Jacks said.

They were joined by two fire investigators and Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier, he said.

Related
Local NewsDec. 22
Regional News Roundup: Valley County commissioners consider ...
Local NewsDec. 22
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsDec. 22
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 22
This week’s meetings
Related
UPDATED AT 10:38 P.M.: Two people escape injury in Lewiston structure fire Saturday afternoon (WITH VIDEO)
Local NewsDec. 22
UPDATED AT 10:38 P.M.: Two people escape injury in Lewiston structure fire Saturday afternoon (WITH VIDEO)
Rain likely this Christmas
Local NewsDec. 21
Rain likely this Christmas
COMMENTARY: An efficient Christmas? What does that mean?
Local NewsDec. 21
COMMENTARY: An efficient Christmas? What does that mean?
Idaho lawmakers raise $5K in gift drive
Local NewsDec. 21
Idaho lawmakers raise $5K in gift drive
Big Lots shop in limbo; chain says it’s closing
Local NewsDec. 21
Big Lots shop in limbo; chain says it’s closing
Pullman man pleads not guilty to child rape
Local NewsDec. 21
Pullman man pleads not guilty to child rape
Bollinger Building remains in flux as 2024 comes to an end
Local NewsDec. 21
Bollinger Building remains in flux as 2024 comes to an end
Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies
Local NewsDec. 21
Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy