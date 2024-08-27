Two candidates named for Lewiston superintendent position

Two Lewiston School District employees are vying for the superintendent position.

The Lewiston School Board had a special meeting Thursday in executive session to discuss the applicants, and after the executive session, the board announced Lisa Fenter and Tim Sperber as the two candidates.

The board will meet Monday and hold an executive session to review candidates. At that time, Lewiston School Board President Staci Baldwin said the board will either select a candidate or reopen the position to applicants outside the district. The new superintendent will replace Lance Hansen, who will begin his role as superintendent at the Kennewick School District in July.

“There’s going to be big shoes to fill,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said the position was first opened up to school district employees, and Fenter and Sperber were the only two candidates who applied.

Fenter has a Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies and Japanese from the University of Oregon and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Idaho. She has worked in the Lewiston School District since 2011, starting as a curriculum resource teacher in language arts and in 2012 was appointed as director of curriculum.