Two Gar-Pal juniors square off for honors

GARFIELD — High school juniors HettyLee Laughary and Kady Grindle will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse local program at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Garfield School Auditorium.

The winner will advance to the state level program, with a chance to become the Distinguished Woman of Washington. The Distinguished Young Woman of Washington will then join other state candidates at the 68th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala., on June 26, 27 and 28.

Laughary will sing and play guitar Friday during the event’s talent portion. She is the daughter of Corey and Tina Laughary.