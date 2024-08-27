Two juveniles arrested for school violence threats in PHS incident

PULLMAN — Two juveniles were arrested for school violence threats that placed Pullman High School on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Pullman Police Department said in a news release a Pullman juvenile and a Whitman County juvenile, both 14 years old, were arrested for suspicion of felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property. Both were booked into the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officers responded to the high school around 8 a.m. when school staff became aware of reported threats by a student to bring a gun to school and shoot a teacher, according to the news release.

The suspects were quickly identified and intercepted before classes started. The individuals were separated from other students at school to ensure safety for all.