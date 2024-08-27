Sections
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — More couches were lit on fire after Washington State University’s football game this weekend.

First responders tended to two sofas set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU football defeated Utah State 49-28 on Saturday .

City of Pullman firefighters extinguished the first couch early Sunday morning on D and Colorado streets. Pullman police officers removed another burnt sofa left in the middle of the road Sunday afternoon on D and Shaw streets, according to police logs.

There were no injuries or damaged structures as a result of the fires.

Fire Chief Mike Heston disapproves of the dangerous tradition. He urges people to stop lighting things on fire for several reasons.

First, he said, littering and burning within city limits could both result in a ticket.

Additionally, there’s alway a potential risk of fire spreading, he said, even as the area experiences cooler temperatures and rain in the fall.

Most importantly, he said the activity ties up Pullman’s emergency response.

This weekend marks eight couches burned on College Hill this fall. During the annual Apple Cup football game, four couches were ignited. Two others were set ablaze in late September.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, there have been been numerous reports dating back to at least 2016 of couches and mattresses set on fire in Pullman after Cougar football victories.

