Local NewsFebruary 13, 2025

Two Moscow men arrested on child porn charges

Multiple agencies assisted in probe following a cybertip

Anthony Kuipers
Devin T. Pickler
MOSCOW — Two Moscow men were arrested for child pornography charges this week following a multiagency investigation into the alleged crimes.

Nathanael D. Jensen, 25, and Devin T. Pickler, 39, each face multiple counts of possessing child pornography and were booked into Latah County Jail. The Regional SWAT Team executed search warrants on their homes.

The investigation began with a cybertips received by the Moscow Police Department, according to a news release from MPD Chief Anthony Dahlinger.

A police report for Jensen that was sent to the Daily News by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office showed police used warrants to search his Dropbox and email accounts, where Jensen allegedly downloaded the pornographic material. They also searched his phone, which allegedly contained numerous videos.

They arrested him during a traffic stop in Moscow and the police resort says Jensen allegedly admitted to viewing the pornography.

Jensen is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and Pickler is charged with 10 counts. The police report for Pickler was unavailable as of Wednesday evening.

The investigations involved the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, Lewiston Police Department, Pullman Police Department, Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Homeland Security and FBI.

“The Moscow Police Department is steadfast in our commitment to protecting children in our community and beyond from exploitation and victimization,” Dahlinger said in a statement.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

